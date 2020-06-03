RPD Identifies First Wave of Arrests After Rally

Staff reports

The Rochester Police Department identified the 13 people arrested following the May 30 protest that started peacefully at Martin Luther King Jr. Park but devolved into vandalism at the Public Safety Building.

Vandalism and looting occurred in several city neighborhoods.

City and county officials have said that the disturbances were started by agitators from outside the Black Lives Matter movement, which organized the event at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

On June 3, RPD released the names, ages, place of residence and charges against:

Ava Chaffin, 29, of Rochester: first-degree riot, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

Barsorkis Green, 26, of Rochester: first-degree riot, third-degree criminal mischief.

Ashley Iannarilli, 27, of Rochester: disorderly conduct.

Abualhour Saifeddeen, 19, of Gates: disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental administration.

Braydon Wolfe, 30, of Rochester: disorderly conduct.

Russell Thompson, 47, of Rochester: first degree riot, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

Justin Flemming, 38, of Rochester: disorderly conduct.

Ray Gonzalez, 27, of Rochester: second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Alice Drake, 27, of Rochester: third degree burglary, petit larceny.

Chevelle McClary, 31, of Rochester: petit larceny.

Miguel Ramos, 19, of Rochester: second-degree riot.

Tawaky Drumgoole, 30, of Rochester: third-degree burglary, resisting arrest, attempted petit larceny.

Davon Kendrick, 29, of Rochester: third-degree burglary, petit larceny.

Deputy Chief Mark Mura said in a news release that information on subsequent arrests would be released.