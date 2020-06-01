RPD Seeks Help in Identifying Suspects in Mayhem

Staff reports

Rochester Police released photos of five individuals in relation to acts that turned what had been a peaceful protest on May 30 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park into one of violence and destruction at the Public Safety Building.

The Major Crimes Unit seeks the community’s help in identifying the individuals. Anyone with information is asked to call the RPD at 311 or Crimestoppers at 423-9300.

During a news conference May 31, city and county officials said the instigators of the violence were not part of the Black Lives Matter movement that had organized the initial rally. Officials called them “outsiders”, but did not say whether that meant only that they were outside of the movement or they also were from outside Rochester.