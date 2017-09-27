RTS to Study Redesign of Public Transit System

By Staff –

Regional Transit Service (RTS) has announced the organization will study a redesign of the public transit system in Monroe County.

The study, “Reimagine RTS,” will run from October to the end of 2018, RTS officials said.

“The public transit system in Monroe County was designed more than 40 years ago, when downtown Rochester was the center of our community from every perspective,” the organization’s CEO, Bill Carpenter, stated. “Since then, the demographics of our area have changed, the locations of employment centers have changed, and the number of available mobility options has changed. Demands from senior citizens, millennials, individuals with disabilities, and those working to escape poverty continue to grow. More businesses are locating to areas of our region that we do not serve well, if at all. Individuals have more transportation options than ever before with the emergence of bike sharing, car sharing, ride sharing, and vanpools. This has created a new reality for public transit, which is why we are conducting this study.”

