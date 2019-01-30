Rupert Montero Appointed Chief Financial Officer at PathStone Corporation

PathStone Corporation last week announced the appointment of Ruperto Montero, MBA, CPA as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Kevin Ryck.

“We are excited to welcome Ruperto as our new CFO,” said Stuart J. Mitchell president and CEO of PathStone, “Ruperto’s extensive nonprofit experience has given him an in-depth knowledge of several of PathStone’s programs and funding sources, including the development and management of affordable housing communities, small business lending, Head Start programs and grant-funded client services.” Mitchell also noted that Ruperto has comprehensive knowledge of governmental procedures and regulations. Ruperto has demonstrated experience in long-term strategic financial planning, leading high-performing finance teams and improving systems and processes to become more efficient.

Ruperto is a licensed CPA and earned his Masters’ in Business Administration from the University of Rochester’s Simon School of Business. Ruperto comes to PathStone with a wide range of relevant and progressively responsible accounting experience. His past positions included:

* Chief Financial Officer at Ibero American Action League

* Senior Accountant at both the Rochester Regional Health System and the University of Rochester

* Assistant Director of Budgets and Contracts for Action for Better Community

“I am very eager to join PathStone as your new CFO. For the past 20 years, I have worked for various companies that strive to eradicate poverty in our community. I am grateful to become part of PathStone, an organization that shares that mission. Thank you for the opportunity, and I look forward to meeting the rest of the team.”

“Ryck will be retiring from PathStone after 40 years of dedicated and invaluable service, states Mitchell. “The CFO has always been, and will continue to be, one of the most important positions at PathStone. Kevin has done extraordinary work in this role. PathStone would not be the organization that it is today without Kevin’s hard work, dedication, creativity, and determination.”

The NY based not-for-profit community development and human services organization is headquartered in Rochester and have been working since 1969 with individuals, families, and communities to attain economic and social resources for building better lives. The organization provides services to low-income families and economically distressed communities throughout New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, Vermont, and Puerto Rico. It is a certified Community Development Financial Institution

Montero will assume his new post on February 6.

