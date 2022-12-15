Rusty discovers one to his connection with his pledge brothers are burdened

Anything score bad, when Jen K reveals so you can your one to she published this article. In the event Jen K didn’t fool around with one brands from the article and you can Rusty however liked her, the guy decides to breakup together with her while the he feels one she set the lady have to be a profitable author ahead of him or her.

Since Rusty is waiting for their bus to the airport very he can go homeward, Cappie essentially kidnaps your so you’re able to brighten your right up by the hanging out that have his KT brothers. After, an incredibly drunk Rusty would enter Cappie’s space observe Cappie and you may Rebecca sleep together. In the morning, Casey finds out Rusty waiting for a coach and will be offering your an excellent ride home. Both next exit CRU and you can head back to help you Chi town.

Section 2

Whenever Rusty productivity regarding winter break, they are nevertheless not over his separation that have Jen K. Once seeking to return the girl hair pin that she remaining during the his dormitory area, he learns one Jen K have managed to move on as he interrupts the girl when you’re she is that have various other son in her place. His comfort try https://datingmentor.org/tr/std-tarihleme/ later on brought up when Calvin considers racing Kappa Tau pursuing the cooler reaction the guy gets off their Omega Chi brothers after they learn that he is homosexual. But, their adventure try brief-existed immediately after Calvin chooses to stay with Omega Chi.

His guarantee classification indicates that they’ve been jealous of his success into the KT simply because they make the remaining portion of the pledges browse bad which he generally seems to spend time toward active users more them. Just after reading her or him aside, Rusty advances his friendship along with his fellow promises. Rusty’s friendship that have Calvin in addition to gets strained in the prank war anywhere between Omega Chi and you will Kappa Tau. Rusty becomes mad at the Calvin after the guy attempts to make peace that have Omega Chi as well as the remainder of Omega Chi duct tapes him so you can a wall surface, generally once the Calvin didn’t end their brothers of doing it. Calvin up coming will get annoyed at the Rusty whenever KT restrict-attacks of the putting hundreds of farm animals about Omega Chi family.

Because the winter months crack tips, Rusty’s contentment do prevent when a post discussing treasures about the Greek system, like the disputes with his sister’s experience of Evan and you can your playing with an infidelity mobile hotline having his midterms

Rusty and enters a strictly sexual relationship with a woman titled, Tina. Whenever you are his KT brothers, simply tell him the guy can be happier about this, Rusty feels this form of relationship is not suitable him. The guy battles telling her he doesn’t want to see the woman any longer, however with help from Heath and you will Beaver the guy does through a text. Tina informs him that she’s fine that have end anything, but you to definitely she even offers crabs.

Rusty gets excited with the knowledge that his mothers, exactly who came to freshmen parents’ month, be aware that Kappa Tau is actually a celebration-loving fraternity, as opposed to an assistance fraternity that he in the first place advised him or her. The guy plus gets up in order to their mothers to have Casey, exactly who they usually have constantly appeared to look down on for joining an effective sorority as an alternative concentrating on the girl training. The guy says to them you to Casey is an excellent character model to own your and therefore the guy thinks she is motivating.

Whenever spring season split happens, Rusty renders together with KT brothers getting Myrtle Seashore. Whenever you are there, Rusty have an awful date on account of with zero gowns, being sunburned, rather than to be able to use his bogus ID. Rusty chooses to log off early and you can runs into Calvin, just who has not talked in order to your just like the prank battle, from the bus channel. When their bus stops working, Calvin and Rusty want to go to the next town. Once they can not lease a motor vehicle due to becoming lower than 21, it score Dale supply him or her a ride back into CRU. With some assistance from Dale, Calvin and Rusty manage its affairs to make up.