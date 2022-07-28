Safety In the Sun

UV Safety Tips for Summer Fun

By Tracie Isaac

Tracieisaac@minorityreporter.net Photo by Trust “Tru” Katsande on Unsplash

The best way to enjoy summer activities is to be prepared for the Ultraviolet (UV) radiation that comes from the sun rays. Caution should be taken for being exposed to the sun rays and especially for those who use man-made sources like tanning beds and sun lamps which also transmit UV rays.

July is national UV Safety Awareness month, recognized during the month that most people will be exposed for long hours basking in the sun or participating in activities outside.

According to the American Cancer Society everyone’s skin and eyes can be affected by the sun and other types of UV rays. All skin types are vulnerable to sunburn. Lighter skin is more likely to have damage to the skin (and get skin cancer), but also darker skinned people, including ethnic people can be affected.

It is reported that people who have high exposure to the sun, both natural and man-made, are at high risk for skin cancer.

Photo by Omar Lopez on Unsplash

The website of the National Academy of Ophthalmology reports that the eyes can be harmed by too much Ultraviolet light from natural or artificial sources causing long term effects of eye diseases and decrease of sight.

“UV radiation, whether from natural sunlight or indoor artificial rays, can damage the eye’s surface tissues as well as the cornea and lens,” says ophthalmologist Michael Kutryb, MD, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

When preparing for summer vacations, outdoor activities and events UV safety should be included in your plans. Consider how to protect your skin and eyes.

Sun safety for the skin is necessary to avoid sunburn, heat stroke and skin cancer. Long term sun exposure to the eyes may result in eye cancer, Cataracts, growths on eyes, and a condition known as snow blindness which is a result from reflections off snow, ice, sand, and water.

Tips for sun protection for skin and eyes: