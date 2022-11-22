Satisfy the basic needs of your target audience

That being said, you can develop a dating algorithm that can set your product apart from other similar choices. Tinder matches people on locations, Dine utilizes users favorite restaurants and Hinge matches individuals based on common friends. But instead of using all these factors, come up with something unique for your matchmaking algorithm. After all, your dating application shouldnt be just another Tinder alternative.

Lots of dating apps use GPS as the basis for matching. They generate a list of users in the vicinity and set distance limits on search, then they provide users with general facts about candidates before making a decision on breaking ice and starting communication.

In such a scenario, algorithms are based on calculating the compatibility percentage by coinciding or matching answers asked by app bot. Even skipping the question might become the reason for matching in case a user and a potential candidate skipped ‘together.

Algorithms identifying patterns in preference and behavior are fed on data gathered from connected social networks profiles and analysis of likes comments and groups that users prefer. Incorporating this algorithm is associated with the employment of significant resources but the percentage of match accuracy justifies expenses.

To enhance user experience and provide highly accurate matching, dating apps also employ various advanced technologies like machine learning, VR, AI, etc. to take a step further in the personalization of the recommendations and suggestions.

User experience

Your app should offer a topnotch experience allowing users to understand everything by just glancing at the screen. Along with a visually attractive design, your app should allow users to complete their tasks faster and more clearly. User flow and workflows should be simple and short. Every action should be completed in the minimum possible number of steps.

Security

Your app should help users find safe matches and not pair them up with creepy or dangerous individuals. This means that you should conduct a background check on all users and figure out a means to verify that the information provided by them is indeed, correct. Features that allow you to achieve this include the following.

Verify Profile: Request users to provide phone numbers and links to their social profiles. When users are less anonymous, they are less likely to be a threat.

Filtering Messages: Messages should either be filtered automatically and manually so that a user cant threaten anyone else.

Banning: Allow users to complain and take action against unacceptable and indecent behavior.

Blacklist: Let your users get rid of encounters that they dont prefer.

Which basic features to include?

Any successful dating app has an essential set of features. Generally, your users should be able to log into your app through any of their social media accounts like Facebook. As a next step, your users would then provide information about themselves such as age, location, gender, interests and so on.

Provide options to like, dislike and even superlike. Your users should be able to send each other emojis, pictures, and other content through a built-in chat system. You can also offer a reward system and award points to users when they invite friends, leave a review or perform any other action. Other features which you can include are:

Sign in through other social platforms

The best way to engage users from the start is to offer a quick sign-in feature with registration via Facebook or any other social network profile.

Profile management

If the profile sections can be managed easily, users tend to feel more engaged and provide more information. Additionally, it is essential that profile can be edited and easy to navigate through.