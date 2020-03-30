Search
Friday 3 April 2020
Foster self-awareness, build community and empower the Latino community.

School No. 7 Becomes Site for Grab-and-Go Meals

Mar 30, 2020

Superintendent Terry Dade at a news conference March 15, 2020, about how the Rochester City School District would provide meals to children. Provided by Rochester City School District

Staff reports

City children have one more place to pick up a meal during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting March 31, the Rochester City School District added School No. 7, 31 Bryan St., to the meal distribution sites. to its list of meal distribution sites.  Grab-and-go meals for school-aged youth will be available at School No. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

School No. 7 joins seven other RCSD locations and nine R-Centers that have been providing grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner meals to students since schools closed in mid-March.

The other RCSD sites, open 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, are:

• East Upper & Lower School, 1801 E. Main St.,
• Dr. Freddy Thomas Campus, 625 Scio St.,
• The Former Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Park,
• James Monroe High School, 164 Alexander St.,
• John Williams School No. 5, 555 N. Plymouth Ave.,
• Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee St.,
• Abelard Reynolds School No. 42, 3330 Lake Ave., and

The R-Centers, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, are:

• Adams Street, 85 Adams St.,
• Avenue D, 200 Avenue D,
• Carter Street, 500 Carter St.,
• Tyshaun Cauldwell, 524 Campbell St.,
• Frederick Douglass, 990 South Ave.,
• Flint Street, 271 Flint St.,
• David Gantt, 700 North St.,
• Trenton & Pamela Jackson (Clinton-Baden), 485 N. Clinton Ave., and
• Thomas Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

