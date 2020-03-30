School No. 7 Becomes Site for Grab-and-Go Meals

Staff reports

City children have one more place to pick up a meal during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting March 31, the Rochester City School District added School No. 7, 31 Bryan St., to the meal distribution sites. to its list of meal distribution sites. Grab-and-go meals for school-aged youth will be available at School No. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

School No. 7 joins seven other RCSD locations and nine R-Centers that have been providing grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner meals to students since schools closed in mid-March.

The other RCSD sites, open 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, are:

• East Upper & Lower School, 1801 E. Main St.,

• Dr. Freddy Thomas Campus, 625 Scio St.,

• The Former Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Park,

• James Monroe High School, 164 Alexander St.,

• John Williams School No. 5, 555 N. Plymouth Ave.,

• Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee St.,

• Abelard Reynolds School No. 42, 3330 Lake Ave., and

The R-Centers, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, are:

• Adams Street, 85 Adams St.,

• Avenue D, 200 Avenue D,

• Carter Street, 500 Carter St.,

• Tyshaun Cauldwell, 524 Campbell St.,

• Frederick Douglass, 990 South Ave.,

• Flint Street, 271 Flint St.,

• David Gantt, 700 North St.,

• Trenton & Pamela Jackson (Clinton-Baden), 485 N. Clinton Ave., and

• Thomas Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.