Seneca Park Zoo to Offer “Free Youth February”

Monroe County will again offer Free Youth February, a new program at the Seneca Park Zoo.

The special admission offer will provide residents up to five free youth admissions, with one paid adult, throughout the month of February.

“February offers so many great opportunities for families to enjoy time together at our Seneca Park Zoo, especially when the kids are home from school for winter break,” County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo stated. “Free Youth February is the perfect cure for those cases of cabin fever, so come on out and join us for some affordable family fun at the Zoo this month.”

“Animals like the Amur tiger, Canadian lynx, and California sea lions are very active during the colder months,” Zoo Director Larry Sorel added. “February is also a great time to see animals like the baboons and African lions. Any snow on the ground is another form of enrichment.”

This will be the third time the admissions special has been offered at the zoo, which is open year-round, except Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Now through March 31, the zoo will be open from 10 a.m. (9:30 a.m. for members) until 4 p.m., and the price of adult admission, ages 12-62, will be $10.

The offer for youth will be valid on the same day of adult ticket purchases, when tickets are purchased at the front gate.

Visit www.senecaparkzoo.org for additional information regarding the program.

