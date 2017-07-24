Rep. Louise M. Slaughter

Ranking Member, House Committee on Rules

Representing New York’s 25th District

Slaughter Announces $160,000 Grant for Hilton-Parma Fire District

Rep. Slaughter is a member of the Congressional Fire Services Caucus

WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Louise Slaughter (NY-25) today announced an Assistance for Firefighter Grant (AFG) award of $160,134 from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to the Hilton-Parma Fire District. Each year, Slaughter helps ensure that the AFG program receives sufficient funding in the federal budget.

“Whenever called upon, the brave men and women of the Hilton-Parma Fire District put their lives at risk in order to serve and protect their community. With this grant, the department will be able to purchase new equipment and continue operations to help ensure they’re ready when we need them the most. I’m proud to announce this funding and will continue working to make sure that fire departments have the resources they need to keep communities safe,” said Slaughter.

The Hilton-Parma Fire Department is a volunteer organization located in the Town of Parma. This grant was awarded to the Hilton-Parma Fire District under the Operation and Safety program of the AFG Program. Operation and Safety grant projects include professional training, wellness equipment, personal protective equipment, modifications to facilities, and supplies that support firefighting and non-affiliated EMS operations and safety.

FEMA’s AFG Program aims to improve the abilities of fire departments and emergency medical services (EMS) organizations to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of the first-responders.