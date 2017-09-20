Rep. Louise M. Slaughter

Ranking Member, House Committee on Rules

Representing New York’s 25th District

Slaughter Announces $500,000 Award for Rochester Museum & Science Center

The center will match this award, bringing the total investment to a million dollars

Grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Services will help grow its capacity to serve the community

ROCHESTER, NY — Congresswoman Louise Slaughter (NY-25), co-chair of the Congressional Arts Caucus, announced today that the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) has awarded a $500,000 grant to the Rochester Museum & Science Center. The center will be matching this grant, bringing the total investment to a million dollars. The funding will strengthen the ability of the center to serve the public. Slaughter has worked to ensure robust support for IMLS.

“People travel from all over to visit the Rochester Museum & Science Center, which we are blessed to have in our community. This museum is doing wonderful things under the leadership of the Center’s CEO, Kate Bennett. Museums like this one are a major driver for tourism in our region, which contributes a billion dollars locally to our economy every year. This major award from the Institute of Museum and Library Services will help ensure its collections will inspire and inform for many years to come,” said Slaughter.

“We thank Congresswoman Slaughter for her ongoing support of the Rochester Museum & Science Center and the Institute of Museum and Library Services program that made this award possible,” said Kate Bennett, CEO of the Rochester Museum & Science Center. “Our collections help the 350,000 people who visit the RMSC every year uncover the wonders of the world around them. This funding will help us use the latest sustainable technology to preserve collections so they can continue inspiring our many visitors to our exhibits and our website.”

The Rochester Museum & Science Center will use this award to help reorganize and rehouse its cultural heritage collections in environmentally-upgraded collections storage to improve long-term preservation and access to the collections. The museum will purchase and install collections-appropriate mobile storage equipment to safely house tens of thousands of industrial technology objects, ethnology objects, household textiles, and paintings unique to our region. The project addresses the museum’s most critical collections preservation challenge – lack of high quality storage – and builds on several recent collections care improvement initiatives.

Today’s grant is awarded through IMLS’s Museums for America (MFA) grant program. MFA is the IMLS’s largest grant program for museums, supporting projects and ongoing activities that build museums’ capacity to serve our communities. These grants strengthen a museum’s ability to advance life-long learning, build strong communities through civic engagement and cultural opportunities as well as facilitate the discovery of knowledge through exemplary museum stewardship. Last year, IMLS received 548 applications for Museums for America program but only 206 projects were awarded.

Slaughter has routinely urged robust funding for the IMLS. As co-chair of the Congressional Arts Caucus, Slaughter cited the facts that museums and libraries are filling the gaps left by the strained resources of schools.