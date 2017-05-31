Slaughter Announces Nearly $470,000 in Grant Funding for the University of Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY — Congresswoman Louise Slaughter (NY-25) announced today that the University of Rochester has received a $469,000 grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to continue its cutting-edge research into muscular dystrophy, a crippling neurological disorder. Slaughter has helped lead efforts in Congress to promote preventive medical practices and invest in breakthrough medical research. Roughly 3,000 people are involved in research at the University of Rochester.

“Rochester is a national leader in innovative research and is helping lead the world in some of the most important medical work being done today. I’m proud to announce this major award for the University of Rochester to continue its research into muscular dystrophy, which impacts so many families. I will continue leading the effort against the president’s budget request, which would slash funding for the Department of Health and Human Services and put thousands of our local researchers and programs like this one at risk,” said Slaughter.

Slaughter opposes President Trump’s budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2018, which would slash funding for the Department of Health and Human Services by $13 billion. Rochester is home to more than 3,000 local researchers who could be impacted by the president’s proposal, not to mention the many families praying life-saving cures and treatments for diseases.

As the only microbiologist in Congress, Slaughter has been a national leader on public health issues. Slaughter celebrated the 25th Anniversary of the National Office of Research on Women’s Health in 2015, an office she helped establish after discovering the disconcerting lack of research on women’s health issues at NIH. Slaughter also secured the first $500 million in federal funding for breast cancer research at the NIH. In 2013, Slaughter was awarded the “Champion of Science” award by the Science Coalition in honor of her strong commitment to supporting basic scientific research. She was also honored with the “Foremother Award” by the National Center for Health Research in recognition of her central role in taking on the central health and science issues of our time.