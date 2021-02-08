So Far, No Data on Number of COVID-19 Vaccines for Latinos, Blacks

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

(Versión en español disponible.)

How many Latinos and Blacks have received COVID-19 vaccine is an open question because the state has not released data.

In the week of Feb. 2, Minority Reporter/LaVoz asked the University of Rochester Medical Center and Common Ground Health, who are part of the Finger Lakes Vaccine Hub, for the number of minorities who have received doses.

Both said they were waiting for the state to let them know and they would pass along the numbers.

Vaccine availability is an issue since the state expanded the eligibility criteria without having enough vaccine. The state receives its supply from the federal government. The state then apportions vaccine among the counties.

The state has said equitable distribution is a priority. But without any data, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Department of Health are not accountable.

At one point, the state says 86% of doses received in the Finger Lakes have been administered. But that percentage wasn’t parsed by more detailed demographic or geographic information.

Minority Reporter/LaVoz asked Common Ground and the URMC for the percentage of available doses that were delivered and administered in minority areas. Those could be different because not all doses could have been used.

The state and Monroe County have held vaccine clinics for minority communities. Locally, county health officials have worked with churches and in one instance said they went door to door to tell residents about the vaccination clinic and arranged transportation. Dr. Michael Mendoza, commissioner of the Monroe County Department of Public Health, said Feb. 4 that about 400 vaccines would be administered at one upcoming clinic.

Further questions about distribution of the scarce resource were raised in late January with reports that URMC had sent an email that suggested some people who were part of its Executive Health Program could receive vaccine. Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart and City Council member Mary Lupien wrote to UR President Sarah Mangelsdorf to get an explanation.

She and URMC chief executive officer Dr. Mark Taubman posted a message they sent to university leadership. They said there was no special clinic and that only people eligible under the state’s protocol were vaccinated. They did acknowledge that people “well-connected” to UR received the email unintentionally. However, they said those people were eligible to receive vaccine but “should not have received preferential treatment by being invited to the clinic.”

Meanwhile, reporting on the toll of COVID-19 in Black and Latino communities seems to have stalled. The surveillance report that had been provided by the URMC Center for Community Health & Prevention has not been updated since Nov. 18. A spokeswoman said the report is hold and referred to Monroe County. Requests of the county have gone unanswered.

Hasta ahora, no hay datos sobre el número de vacunas contra el COVID-19 para latinos y negros

¿Cuántos latinos y negros han recibido la vacuna COVID-19?, es una pregunta abierta porque el estado no ha publicado los datos.

En la semana del 2 de febrero, Minority Reporter/LaVoz preguntó al Centro Médico de la Universidad de Rochester (URMC por sus siglas en inglés) y a Common Ground Health, que forman parte del Finger Lakes Vaccine Hub, por el número de minorías que han recibido las dosis.

Ambos dijeron que estaban esperando a que el estado les informara y que les comunicarían las cifras.

La disponibilidad de la vacuna es un problema desde que el estado amplió los criterios de elegibilidad sin tener suficientes vacunas. El estado recibe su suministro del gobierno federal. Luego el estado reparte las vacunas entre los condados.

El estado ha dicho que la distribución equitativa es una prioridad. Pero sin datos, el gobernador Andrew Cuomo y el Departamento de Salud del estado no rinden cuentas.

En un momento dado, el estado dice que el 86% de las dosis recibidas en los Finger Lakes han sido administradas. Pero ese porcentaje no fue analizado con información demográfica o geográfica más detallada.

Minority Reporter/LaVoz pidió a Common Ground y al URMC el porcentaje de dosis disponibles que se entregaron y administraron en zonas de minorías. Estos podrían ser diferentes porque no todas las dosis podrían haber sido utilizadas.

El estado y el condado de Monroe han realizado clínicas de vacunación para las comunidades minoritarias. A nivel local, los funcionarios de salud del condado han trabajado con las iglesias y, en un caso, dijeron que fueron de puerta en puerta para informar a los residentes sobre la clínica de vacunación y organizaron el transporte. El Dr. Michael Mendoza, comisionado del Departamento de Salud Pública del Condado de Monroe, dijo el 4 de febrero que se administrarían unas 400 vacunas en una de las próximas clínicas.

A finales de enero surgieron más preguntas sobre la distribución del escaso recurso con informes de que el URMC había enviado un correo electrónico que sugería que algunas personas que formaban parte de su Programa de Salud Ejecutiva podían recibir la vacuna. La legisladora del condado de Monroe, Rachel Barnhart, y la concejala Mary Lupien escribieron a la presidente de la Universidad de Rochester (UR), Sarah Mangelsdorf, para obtener una explicación.

Ella y el director ejecutivo del URMC, el Dr. Mark Taubman, publicaron un mensaje que enviaron a la dirección de la universidad. Dijeron que no había ninguna clínica especial y que sólo se vacunó a las personas que cumplían los requisitos del protocolo estatal. Reconocieron que personas “bien conectadas” con la UR recibieron el correo electrónico sin querer. Sin embargo, dijeron que esas personas eran elegibles para recibir la vacuna pero “no deberían haber recibido un trato preferencial al ser invitadas a la clínica.”

Mientras tanto, la información sobre el número de víctimas de COVID-19 en las comunidades latinas y negras parece haberse estancado. El informe de vigilancia que había sido proporcionado por el Centro de Salud y Prevención Comunitaria del URMC no ha sido actualizado desde el 18 de noviembre. Una portavoz dijo que el informe está retenido y remitido al condado de Monroe. Las solicitudes del condado han quedado sin respuesta.