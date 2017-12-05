Spotify’s Viva Latino Becomes First Playlist to Incorporate Videos In Latin America

Traditionally, the ideal playlist for roughly a three-hour party is about 52 songs. Over the last few years, however, the playlist has exponentially evolved with the introduction of audio-on-demand services like Spotify.

Spotify is at the top of the music streaming world, with popular hard-curated playlists such as Rock This and RapCaviar. Spotify has developed and announced its next major step in the playlist revolution: Viva Latino.

Viva Latino is Spotify’s biggest Latin music playlist and already the third biggest playlist on the service. The new major change, however, will be the first Spotify playlist to incorporate videos in Latin America, which is one of the company’s markets. RapCaviar does allow videos on its playlist, but they are limited to only U.S. viewership.

Today, international mobile traffic makes up about 10% of all online traffic, and Latin America represents a major market for mobile apps such as Spotify.

The Verge reports that the new Viva Latino will finally launched on November 14th and included both a new design and music videos from some of the biggest Latin music stars in the entire world, including Annita, Luis Fons, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Daddy Yankee.

“We had a big strategy around building a big Latin team, and trying to understand the diasporas of the world,” Nick Holmsten, head of shows and editorial at Spotify. “And we’re scaling that even more right now, but we started with Latin, because when we looked at what it would take to win the US, it was hip-hop, it was country, and it was Latin. That was the three pillars that we started from.”

According to Billboard, Viva Latino launched in 2014 and has been able to bridge many cultural gaps through music as well as provide a platform for emerging musical voices.

“It’s a new playlist that we believe will take Latin culture to the next level. I don’t think there’s anything like it,” Rocio Guerrero, Spotify’s former Latin culture head and current head of global culture. “It will have its own identity, original music videos and cover stories. We are relaunching [Viva Latino] with original music videos and audios. Every week we are going to have editorial content.”

The first video that ever appeared was Daddy Yankee ft. Bad Bunny’s “Vuelve.”

The new playlist is available in the U.S. and Latin America on both mobile (iOS and Android) and desktop for free and for Spotify premium subscribers. Spotify hopes to turn Viva Latino into the premier spot for both Latin music and video content.

