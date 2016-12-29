State Offers Employees Hotline in Advance of Minimum Wage Increase

By Staff

The New York State Department of Labor has launched a new ad campaign in advance of the state’s minimum wage increase Dec. 31, which will include a hotline to make sure employers comply.

The wage increase is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to raise the statewide wage to $15 per hour, which lawmakers approved in April.

The ads will run in both English and Spanish, and be featured on television stations across the state.

