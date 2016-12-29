Search
Thursday 29 December 2016
  • :
  • :

Foster self-awareness, build community and empower the Latino community.

State Offers Employees Hotline in Advance of Minimum Wage Increase

Dec 29, 2016Business, Featured News, Politics, State/National NewsComments Off

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Staff

 

new-mariocuomo_minimumwage_fight15_crowd_hero2The New York State Department of Labor has launched a new ad campaign in advance of the state’s minimum wage increase Dec. 31, which will include a hotline to make sure employers comply.

The wage increase is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to raise the statewide wage to $15 per hour, which lawmakers approved in April.

The ads will run in both English and Spanish, and be featured on television stations across the state.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website. 

Related articles