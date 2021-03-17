Still Waiting For The City & County Anti-Racism Plan

By: Howard Eagle

Alright, where is it?

Hopefully, here in modern-day-slave-town U.S. A., we haven’t forgotten about the fact that, when the so called RASE Commission was launched back in June 2020 (nearly nine months ago, during the aftermath of smoldering flames that had been lit in response to the brutal, savage-like-murder of George Floyd). So where is the plan that was promised?

In addition to empty-political-rhetoric about RASE being “designed to restructure governmental programs in ways that help eliminate racial and social inequities,” it was also declared by Rochester’s indicted Mayor, Lovely Warren, that “we must shape our children’s future so that everyone—black, brown, white, rich, middle-class, or poor— can fully live the promise of tomorrow, the promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

“She also declared: “This is the first time in history that I know of, that city and county government is looking at government specifically, how we govern, as it pertains to race relations and equity. “And of course, since RASE is an expensive, joint- venture on the part of the City of Rochester and County of Monroe, the racist (according to some members of Monroe County’s Legislature) County Executive, Adam Bello, chimed in by claiming that: “This is an historic moment in Monroe County, and we will not let it pass without consequence. We are here to make lasting changes to our systems that for far too long have perpetuated inequities that disproportionately affect people of color across our community.”

Additionally, the pair declared that the commission will “tackle systemic and institutional inequities as well as racism across Monroe County [and will] review the state of education; healthcare, including mental health and addiction services; job creation, business development; as well as other social services. “We shall soon see (at least hopefully).

It was reported at the time of its establishment, that “the commission will be empowered to examine and develop policies and legislation to overcome systematic and institutional inequities as well as racism in Rochester and Monroe County, and is expected to make proposals within six months,” which would have been January 2021 (beginning the count as of a full month AFTER its establishment).

Somewhere along the timeline, the initial delivery date got changed to February 2021 (without public explanation), and now it’s March 2021, and no report; no recommendations; no changes.

Interestingly enough, we had received information from reliable sources that former Rochester mayor William Johnson (one of three co-chairs of the Commission) is slated later this month to begin giving private (as opposed to public) briefings about the report.

An inquiry was sent to Mr. Johnson regarding a March 19th meeting that he reportedly has scheduled with religious groups listed below. His response was as follows: “By the time of this presentation, we will have presented our report to the Mayor and County Executive. And it will also have been made public. While Co-chair Dr. Shafiq is a member of this group, it is getting no special treatment. We expect that a number of groups will be meeting to learn more about our findings, and how they can participate in the implementation.” Therefore, our Coalition has notified Mr. Johnson, Mayor Warren, County Executive Bello, and others that we are requesting a meeting to learn more about [their] findings, and how [we] can participate in the implementation.”

It would be ironic if it wasn’t so diabolical that the city’s indicted Mayor, Lovely Warren claims that “systemic racism, be it in policing, education, housing, health care, and a nonprofit sector that is failing our community by failing to reflect those it serves.” Well, well, well… take a look at Warren’s and the racist (according to some members of the County Legislature) County Executive, Adam Bello’s so-called RASE Commission, and tell us whether or not it “reflects those it serves.” We are presented here with a classic case of the smutty-pot-calling-the-smutty-kettle black.

Since the Mayor and County Executive have declared that they “want to be able to deliver a plan so the community can understand that we are making sure we see results, [and one area that] the commission will review [relative to widespread, virulent, individual, institutional, and structural racism is] the state of education” — our Coalition (https://www.facebook.com/tidpc/?ref=br_rs) can hardly contain our anticipation concerning review of their findings and recommendations.

Broad, deep, comprehensive knowledge, and crystal-clear understanding regarding historical and contemporary existence, functioning and numerous manifestations of individual, institutional, and structural racism, specifically, but not exclusively, within urban education, is our area of expertise, which we attempted (with all of our might) to offer the city-county-anti-racist-mess-makers, in the course of this process, and which they categorically rejected.

Thus we will provide it via after-the-fact-critique-and-analysis, and if they continue to reject it, as it relates to impacting individual, institutional, and structural racism in concrete, significant, measurable, permanent ways, especially and particularly within the Rochester City School District.

I will stake my very life on the fact that 10 years from now there will be NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGE. Instead, we will likely move back to the future: https://www.mosaicmethods.org/biracial-partnerships.html .

Todavía se espera el plan antirracista de la ciudad y el condado

Por: Howard Eagle

Muy bien, ¿dónde está?

Esperemos que aquí, en la moderna ciudad de los esclavos de EE.UU., no hayamos olvidado el hecho de que, cuando la llamada Comisión RASE (siglas en inglés para “Racial and Structural Equity”, equidad estructural y racial) fue lanzada en junio de 2020 (hace casi nueve meses, durante las secuelas de las llamas ardientes que se habían encendido en respuesta al brutal y salvaje asesinato de George Floyd). Entonces, ¿dónde está el plan que se prometió?

Además de la retórica política vacía sobre que RASE está “diseñada para reestructurar los programas gubernamentales de manera que ayuden a eliminar las desigualdades raciales y sociales”, también fue declarada por la acusada alcaldesa de Rochester, Lovely Warren, que “debemos dar forma al futuro de nuestros hijos para que todos -negros, morenos, blancos, ricos, de clase media o pobres- puedan vivir plenamente la promesa del mañana, la promesa de la vida, la libertad y la búsqueda de la felicidad.

También declaró: “Esta es la primera vez en la historia, que yo sepa, que el gobierno de la ciudad y del condado está examinando el gobierno específicamente, cómo gobernamos, en lo que respecta a las relaciones raciales y la equidad. ” Y por supuesto, ya que la RASE es una costosa empresa conjunta de la Ciudad de Rochester y el Condado de Monroe, el racista (según algunos miembros de la Legislatura del Condado de Monroe) Ejecutivo del Condado, Adam Bello, intervino afirmando que: “Este es un momento histórico en el condado de Monroe, y no lo dejaremos pasar sin consecuencias. Estamos aquí para hacer cambios duraderos en nuestros sistemas que durante demasiado tiempo han perpetuado las desigualdades que afectan desproporcionadamente a la gente de color en nuestra comunidad.”

Además, ambos declararon que la comisión “abordará las desigualdades sistémicas e institucionales, así como el racismo en todo el condado de Monroe [y] revisará la sotuación de la educación; la atención sanitaria, incluidos los servicios de salud mental y de adicción; la creación de empleo, el desarrollo empresarial, así como otros servicios sociales”. “Pronto lo veremos (al menos eso esperamos).”

En el momento de su creación, se informó de que “la comisión estará facultada para examinar y desarrollar políticas y legislación para superar las desigualdades sistemáticas e institucionales, así como el racismo en Rochester y el condado de Monroe, y se espera que presente propuestas en un plazo de seis meses”, lo que habría sido en enero de 2021 (comenzando el recuento un mes completo DESPUÉS de su creación).

En algún momento del calendario, la fecha de entrega inicial se cambió a febrero de 2021 (sin explicación pública), y ahora es marzo de 2021, y no hay informe; no hay recomendaciones; no hay cambios.

Curiosamente, hemos recibido información de fuentes fiables de que el ex alcalde de Rochester, William Johnson (uno de los tres copresidentes de la Comisión), tiene previsto comenzar a finales de este mes a dar sesiones informativas privadas (en lugar de públicas) sobre el informe.

Se envió una consulta al Sr. Johnson en relación con la reunión del 19 de marzo que, al parecer, tiene programada con los grupos religiosos que se indican a continuación. Su respuesta fue la siguiente: “En el momento de esta presentación, habremos presentado nuestro informe a la alcaldesa y al ejecutivo del condado. Y también se habrá hecho público”. Aunque el copresidente Dr. Shafiq es miembro de este grupo, no recibe ningún trato especial. Esperamos que varios grupos se reúnan para conocer mejor nuestras conclusiones, y cómo pueden participar en la aplicación”. Por lo tanto, nuestra Coalición ha notificado al Sr. Johnson, a la alcaldesa Warren, al ejecutivo del condado Bello, y a otros, que estamos solicitando una reunión para aprender más sobre [sus] hallazgos, y cómo [podemos] participar en la implementación”.

Sería irónico si no fuera tan diabólico que la alcaldesa acusada de la ciudad, Lovely Warren afirme que “el racismo sistémico, ya sea en la policía, la educación, la vivienda, la atención sanitaria y un sector sin ánimo de lucro que está fallando a nuestra comunidad al no reflejar a aquellos a los que sirve”. Bueno, bueno, bueno… echa un vistazo a la de Warren y el racista (según algunos miembros de la Legislatura del Condado) Ejecutivo del Condado, Adam Bello llamada Comisión RASE, y dinos si es o no “refleja a los que sirve”. Se nos presenta aquí un caso clásico “del burro hablando de orejas”.

Dado que la alcaldesa y el ejecutivo del condado han declarado que “quieren ser capaces de entregar un plan para que la comunidad pueda entender que nos estamos asegurando de ver resultados, [y un área que] la comisión revisará [en relación con el racismo generalizado, virulento, individual, institucional y estructural es] el estado de la educación” – nuestra Coalición (https://www.facebook.com/tidpc/?ref=br_rs) apenas puede contener nuestra anticipación con respecto a la revisión de sus conclusiones y recomendaciones.

Un conocimiento amplio, profundo y exhaustivo, y una comprensión cristalina de la existencia histórica y contemporánea, del funcionamiento y de las numerosas manifestaciones del racismo individual, institucional y estructural, específicamente, pero no exclusivamente, en el ámbito de la educación urbana, es nuestra área de experiencia, que intentamos (con todas nuestras fuerzas) ofrecer a los responsables de los asuntos antirracistas de la ciudad, en el curso de este proceso, y que ellos rechazaron categóricamente.

Por lo tanto, se lo ofreceremos a través de la crítica y el análisis a posteriori, y si continúan rechazándolo, en lo que respecta al impacto del racismo individual, institucional y estructural de manera concreta, significativa, medible y permanente, especialmente y en particular dentro del distrito escolar de la ciudad de Rochester.

Me juego la vida a que dentro de 10 años no habrá NINGÚN CAMBIO SIGNIFICATIVO. En su lugar, es probable que volvamos al futuro: https://www.mosaicmethods.org/biracial-partnerships.html .

