Study Finds Lack of Teacher Diversity Throughout New York State

By Staff –

Eighty-six percent of students in the Rochester City School District are black or Latino, compared to 18 percent of teachers in the RCSD, according to a new study that finds a lack of teacher diversity, in direct contrast to diverse student bodies, throughout New York state.

“Latino and Black students represent 43 percent of New York State’s K-12 enrollment, yet only 16 percent of the state’s teachers are Latino or Black – leaving significant numbers of students of all races/ethnicities, particularly outside of the Big Five school districts, without access to strong and diverse educators in the classroom,” The Education Trust- New York found in its “See Our Truth” report.

