The best ways to teach your children about drunk driving

One of the biggest challenges when parenting teens is protecting them from themselves. Teenagers often put themselves in risky situations. Drinking and driving among teens have steadily increased over the past decade. How do you talk to your teen about drinking and driving? Here are a few tips that can help.

Talk about your state’s DUI laws

An issue that many parents have with parenting teens is getting them to listen or pay attention to what you are saying. An easy way to overcome this is to make whatever topic you need to address a dinnertime conversation. Talking to your teen about your state’s DUI or DWAI laws is a good place to start talking about drinking and driving. For example, if you live in Colorado according to Colorado DMV Code, a motorist is DWAI if their blood alcohol content is 0.05-0.08, and they are charged with DUI when the BAC is 0.08 or over. Look up your local state laws and share that information with your teen.

Some states have tougher consequences than others for driving drunk but most set the limit at 0.08% BAC to determine the necessity for a DUI charge. For example, In California, according to the CHP, 0.08% of BAC is over the legal limit. You should also mention in every state, a zero-tolerance policy for underage drinking and driving is strictly enforced. They will lose their license and may not be able to get it back until they are 21. Parenting teens sometimes requires that you do not candy-coat the dialogue for their own safety.

Talk about the consequences

Parenting teens sometimes requires a scared straight approach. Listing the potential consequences of DUI can give them something to think over. For example, talk about the loss of property. According to Fair Oaks Motors, about 316 million repair orders were written by dealerships in 2017. Many of those repairs were because of alcohol-related car accidents.

Talk about the personal injury risk. You could even pull up some statistics about personal injuries and fatalities from DUI and share those. Parenting teens sometimes require that you give them all the information you can to drive your point home.

Talk to your teen about a safety plan

Parenting teens sometimes requires that you break your own rules. Let your teen know you are there any time of the day or night to keep them safe. If they find themselves in a position with a group that has been drinking and need a way home, let them know they can call you without consequences.

A safe way home should always be an option and come without punishment. Keeping your teen safe should trump the broken rules. You do not want them ever to feel afraid to call. They must know they can rely on you in all types of situations.

Of course, you want to have a conversation with your teen after the fact, but you should never frame the conversation as angry because you had to pick them up. Please give them the ride home to ensure they get there safely and save the lecture for another time.

Talk to their school about a DUI awareness campaign

Consider starting a program at your teen’s school. Partner with a counselor at your teen’s school to create a campaign to spread the word about drinking and driving and all the negative consequences of that choice. Parenting teens is easier when you can influence their social network at school. Studies have shown that these programs can be very effective in reducing drinking and driving among teens. By partnering with your teen’s school, you can reach more of your teen’s peer group and reduce some of the peer pressure. Parenting teens successfully rely heavily on having frequent open and honest conversations.