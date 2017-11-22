Op/Ed By Edy Toribio Rosenfeld, RN BSN –

(Spanish Version Follows/Versión en español adjunta) -

The “flu” or influenza is contagious and can lead to a serious disease and even death. The flu is caused by the influenza virus and spread mainly by sneezing, coughing, or touching an object or surface with the flu virus then touching your mouth, eyes or nose.

According to the Center of Disease Control (CDC) anyone can get the flu, but young children, older adults and people with weaker immune systems sometimes become sicker from the flu. Complications of the flu may include ear infections, pneumonia, bronchitis, dehydration, or death.

Unlike a cold, flu symptoms start suddenly and may include: cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, fever or feeling feverish/chills, muscle or body aches, tiredness, headache, vomiting and diarrhea.

The single best way to prevent the flu is by getting the flu shot. However, it is important to know if there is a medical contraindication or an allergic reaction to the flu shot before you get vaccinated. The CDC previously recommended people to be vaccinated by the end of October. But, later can still be beneficial, and health care providers should continue to offer vaccinations throughout the flu season.

Another way to prevent the flu is by washing your hands often with water and soap, or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated; and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth. For more information about the flu ask your doctor, or visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/consumer/prevention.htm

La “gripe” o la influenza

Por Edy Toribio Rosenfeld, RN BSN

La “gripe” o influenza es contagiosa y puede provocar una enfermedad grave e incluso la muerte. La gripe es causada por el virus de la influenza y se transmite principalmente al estornudar, toser o tocar un objeto o superficie con el virus de la gripe y luego tocarse la boca, los ojos o la nariz.

Según el Centro de Control de Enfermedades (CDC), cualquiera puede contraer la gripe, pero los niños pequeños, los adultos mayores y las personas con sistema inmunocomprometido pueden sufrir mas complicacines a causa de la gripe como infecciones del oído, neumonía, bronquitis, deshidratación y hasta pueden morir.

A diferencia de un resfriado, los síntomas de la gripe comienzan repentinamente y pueden incluir: tos, dolor de garganta, secreción nasal o congestión nasal, fiebre o sensación de fiebre / escalofríos, dolores musculares o corporales, cansancio, dolor de cabeza, vómitos y diarrea.

La mejor forma de prevenir la gripe es vacunarse. Es importante saber si hay contraindicaciones médicas o reacciones alérgica a la vacuna antes de ser inyectado. El CDC recomendó que las personas se vacunaran a finales de octubre. Sin embargo, si no lo hizo aún está a tiempo para recibir la vacuna ya que puede ser beneficioso durante toda la temporada de gripe.

Otras formas de prevenir la gripe son lavándose las manos frecuentemente con agua y jabón o usando un desinfectante para manos a base de alcohol, limpie y desinfecte las superficies y objetos que puedan estar contaminados, evite tocarse los ojos, la nariz y la boca. Para obtener más información sobre la gripe consulte a su médico o visite https://www.cdc.gov/flu/consumer/prevention.htm.

