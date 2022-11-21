The guy enjoys mushrooms and always stocks them on fall

And what about this new notorious polygamy? Based on Balal, it is something of history. The key reason to have polygamy within his homeland was the battle. Males were dying, there was in fact many more feamales in the country. One other reason to take one minute wife is actually childlessness. But despite this example, the latest agree of your first lover is needed. Generally, based on Belal, children shall be born simply into the a legal relationships, rather than somewhere unofficially. If not, tips see whoever he is?

On children

Belal and you will Xenia has actually three children: several ded Suleiman, honoring their grandfather. Belal informed me as to the reasons it’s very essential for an effective Muslim to help you provides sons.

First and foremost, brand new guy ‘s the holder of one’s common identity, he will give so you’re able to their college students. Secondly, they are the brand new protector away from his sisters up to it wed. And also then can be also obliged so you can intervene if, state, a sister complains on the the woman partner.

Are you aware that way forward for their pupils with respect to marriage, Belal states your boy is free of charge in order to get married a female of every faith in which you can find prophets: eg, a good Christian otherwise a good Jew. Having daughters, it’s more: they are going to become Muslim wives so that the nearest and dearest will not reduce the newest Islamic trust. In cases like this, faith cannot provide concessions.

During his bachelor’s go out, Belal cooked having themselves, and generally Arabic snacks. In the homeland, people don’t prepare (home is known as a purely women affair). Mother, with unearthed that this lady boy would studies, said to Belal: “Next wake up with the kitchen stove!” And you can taught your ideas on how to prepare.

Now the family is trying to eat eating prepared in accordance having Muslim criteria (halal). Firstly, it inquiries chicken. Belal buys good tinder opening lines it from Karelian Muslims which keep cows. Nonetheless prefers federal food, eg pilaf, couscous, seafood from inside the Arabic (cooked regarding the range and you can certainly sea).

Regarding Russian cooking, Belal likes salads, specifically Olivier (as it happens that they don’t know just what mayonnaise is in their homeland), herring significantly less than a good fur finish, salted reddish fish, borscht. Black colored money are ingested on condition that “if it’s impossible to not ever consume it – including, which have sprats,” and so the guy acquisitions pita dough.

Appeal

Belal has an interest from inside the what you about place: he has got reviewed every feature and you will preferred science movies once the 1960s and read a hill from courses. They are including wanting biology. Out-of active activities loves ” mushroom bing search”and you can fishing, he goes with their father-in-law.

The things i wouldn’t handle

Naturally, there was nothing. Such as, Belal dont know the way members of Russia normally dump kids or be disrespectful to the earlier. They are plus depressing because of the insufficient rigor about upbringing regarding kids, whenever a lot of them initiate ingesting and you may puffing when you are still during the school: “At all, here is the way forward for the nation, the country.” He does not for instance the aggravated sign of nationalism, severe statements facing other peoples.

The worst thing that can take place in every day life is battle. There are not any winners and losers in almost any combat, since the regardless, both parties treat one particular rewarding thing – human lives.

On the Russians

It appears to be to Balal one to within their benevolence and you may transparency, Russians try closer to the new Eastern rather than south-west. Very, into the Germany, where he existed at the same time, colleagues, conference in the street, can also be pretend they are not familiar and not even state good morning. Generally, some body discover leftover really signed.