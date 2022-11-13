The League Dating App Profile Tips for Guys

The league recommends boosting your account 30 minutes before Happy Hour and to open up all your filters. This will allow you to match with as many of the 30 prospects as you can.

Boosting with local women is a smart idea considering the app offers a search radius of 100 miles. Are you really going to go on a first date with a stranger if you need to drive 30 miles or so to meet her?

What is a Power Move?

You can press the power move icon on any prospect shown to you. Once you do so, the league notifies you of how many people have “liked” this prospect before you

This screenshot example above was cut off a bit, but it showed us that 43 people have hearted “Heidi” before the test user and that it could take 10 days for her to be shown your profile.

If you power move her profile, your profile will be shown to her the very next batch/day she logs in for her 3 happy hour prospects. Of course, you’ll need to purchase tickets (see bel0w) to be able to Power Move a prospect.

Global Entry

The League has a super-premium option called Global Entry that allows prospects to view you even if your distance, age, height, religion, or education doesn’t satisfy their preferences.

For a whopping $ fee, The League will boost your profile across all cities until you receive between 10 and 50 new likes. Users will see you if they match your age/gender, and sexual preferences, even if you are outside theirs. Global entry also gives you access to the “likes you” feature until you’ve received 10-50 new likes. But once you hit your max likes, global entry will halt and you’ll revert back to the 3-5 views/day in your area. And again, a like doesn’t mean she’ll ultimately go on a date with you.

Imagine blowing $400 without even nabbing a date. You could literally have purchased almost 3 Bumble Premium memberships for that same amount.

You’re basically paying a fee to slip by undetected good dating websites free by her search preferences. It’s a deceitful act that once exposed, will take some explaining to do.

My advice, save your money for MegaDating. But first, let’s get into some profile tips to assure you get some matches on the League.

Bio Tips

To even get accepted to The League you’ll need to put together a quality profile. Refusing to fill out portions of your bio will dock you points in the eyes of the admission team. Hell, even if you are accepted, what women would want to match with a guy that just wrote “Netflix lover” in his bio? In The League more so than other dating apps, writing an appealing bio is crucial to not only receiving hearts, but being accepted.

When writing a bio, length is everything. Too short and you’re too much of a mystery to match with, too long and you appear desperate. Keep the bio right at their max 25 word limit.

In those 25 words you’ll need to give her enough information to make you heart worthy. Do this by injecting a bit of wit into the bio, while also telling her a bit about who you are. Take a look at the bio below. Not only does the bio let us know that the user likes podcasts, in particular, Crime Junkie, but that he’s witty as well. Originality goes a long way in humanizing you. Dating apps have a way of reducing users to a set of cards within a deck. Use your personality to set you apart from the rest.