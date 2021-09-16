The New Multiracial America

By Julianne Malveaux

(Spanish version available.)

So you are sitting on a park bench, just enjoying the weather. What is the likelihood that the next person that walks by you is of a different race than you? In 2010 the probability of a different race person walking by was 54.9 percent in 2010, and it rose to 61.1 percent by 2020. We are more likely to see people who are different than us in the classroom, the boardroom or the sidewalk, and from what we are seeing these days, our nation is not ready for this change.

The 2020 Census data, released a few weeks ago, reinforce what we already knew. The white population, still our nation’s largest, is dwindling, down by 8.6 percent from a decade ago. The Latino population, which includes people of any race (yes, there are Black Latinos) rose by 23 percent. It is the fastest growing population in the country. The Black population rocks steady at around 13 percent. And the population that identifies itself as “multiracial” has grown by a factor of three.

The increase in the multiracial population, which was 9 million in 2010 and grew to 33.8 million by 2020, reflects two things. First, the rate of racial intermarriage has increased, leading to an increase of mixed-race children. Equally importantly, the number of people who are willing to self-identify as mixed race has increased. People who once hid their mixed race identity, or felt pressured to choose one identity or the other, now feel free to embrace the totality of their identity.

The increase in the number of people who choose to identify as multiracial is both a blessing and an illusion. It’s a blessing because the accursed “one drop” rule was an oppressive way of managing racial classification. But the new multiculturalism is an illusion because it should not inspire “fear of a Black planet.” As Richard Alba writes in his book, The Great Demographic Illusion: Majority, Minority and the Expanding American Mainstream (Princeton University Press 2020), everybody brown ain’t down. In other words, many who identify as multiracial take on the identity and politics of their white parent, not their Latino or Asian parent. They embrace their multiracial identity, but not necessarily multiracial politics.

Many of the young people whose multiracialism is partly Black do “get” Black issues and speak up for them. Some, though, are conflicted and want to see “both sides”. In the face of the outrageous police killings of Black men and women, there are no two sides, but some who identify with their white parents are not as ready as others to take a strong stand.

Still young voices are driving our reality. On August 28, young Tamika Mallory called the “Good Trouble” Rally that drew thousands to the Lincoln Memorial on the 58th Anniversary of the March on Washington. In the tradition of Dr. King, who was but 34 when he delivered the “I Have A Dream Speech”, Mallory called people out and took them to task. She asserted her leadership role and said she would take it, come what may. More importantly, she told Democrats to do their job, do their work, end the filibuster, and implement the voting rights agenda. She is powerful, fierce, and surrounded by a multiracial team that supports her.

The is the future of our nation. Young, bold, bodacious, multiracial energy. There are too many who would throw back to the past, too many who would deny the demographics, too many who are frightened about what comes next, who insist on humming, singing and swaying plaintively, “We Shall Overcome”. In this multiracial world, there will be less singing and swaying, and more demanding.

But those of us who watch the demographics know that numbers don’t mean solidarity, and that we will have to work to get the coalitions that we want. And we must also know that no matter how the demographics shift, our nation still owes Black folks. “We have come to the nation’s capital to cash a check”, thundered Martin Luther King, Jr. “And the check has been marked insufficient funds”. The funds are still insufficient, and the debt is no less pressing. Shifting demographics don’t cancel the debt. Tamika Mallory, with her inspired leadership, reminds us to hold those we voted for accountable.

Dr. Julianne Malveaux is an economist, author and Founding Dean of the College of Ethnic Studies at California State University at Los Angeles. She may be reached at juliannemalveaux.com.

La nueva América multirracial

Por Julianne Malveaux

Estás sentado en un banco del parque, disfrutando del tiempo. ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de que la próxima persona que pase junto a ti sea de una raza diferente a la tuya? En 2010, la probabilidad de que pase una persona de otra raza era del 54.9 por ciento, y aumentó al 61.1 por ciento en 2020. Es más probable que veamos a personas diferentes a nosotros en el aula, en la sala de juntas o en la acera, y por lo que estamos viendo estos días, nuestra nación no está preparada para este cambio.

Los datos del censo de 2020, publicados hace unas semanas, refuerzan lo que ya sabíamos. La población blanca, que sigue siendo la más numerosa de nuestra nación, está disminuyendo, con un 8.6% menos que hace una década. La población latina, que incluye a personas de cualquier raza (sí, hay latinos negros) aumentó un 23%. Es la población que más crece en el país. La población negra se mantiene estable en torno al 13%. Y la población que se identifica como “multirracial” se ha multiplicado por tres.

El aumento de la población multirracial, que era de 9 millones en 2010 y que aumentó a 33.8 millones en 2020, refleja dos cosas. En primer lugar, la tasa de matrimonios interraciales ha aumentado, lo que ha dado lugar a un incremento de niños mestizos. Igualmente importante es que ha aumentado el número de personas que están dispuestas a auto identificarse como mestizos. Las personas que antes ocultaban su identidad mestiza, o se sentían presionadas a elegir una u otra identidad, ahora se sienten libres de abrazar la totalidad de su identidad.

El aumento del número de personas que deciden identificarse como multirraciales es a la vez una bendición y una ilusión. Es una bendición porque la maldita regla de “una gota” era una forma opresiva de gestionar la clasificación racial. Pero el nuevo multiculturalismo es una ilusión porque no debe inspirar “miedo a un planeta negro”. Como escribe Richard Alba en su libro titulado en inglés “The Great Demographic Illusion: Majority, Minority and the Expanding American Mainstream (Princeton University Press 2020), no todos los mestizos están en la cuenta. En otras palabras, muchos de los que se identifican como multirraciales adoptan la identidad y la política de su progenitor blanco, no de su progenitor latino o asiático. Adoptan su identidad multirracial, pero no necesariamente la política multirracial.

Muchos de los jóvenes cuya multirracialidad es en parte negra “entienden” los problemas de los negros y los defienden. Algunos, sin embargo, tienen conflictos y quieren ver “los dos lados”. Ante los escandalosos asesinatos policiales de hombres y mujeres negros, no hay dos bandos, pero algunos que se identifican con sus padres blancos no están tan preparados como otros para adoptar una postura firme.

Todavía hay voces jóvenes que impulsan nuestra realidad. El 28 de agosto, la joven Tamika Mallory convocó la concentración “Good Trouble” que atrajo a miles de personas al Lincoln Memorial en el 58º aniversario de la Marcha sobre Washington. Siguiendo la tradición del Dr. King, que no tenía más que 34 años cuando pronunció el “Discurso de Tengo un Sueño”, Mallory llamó la atención a la gente y les hizo frente. Afirmó su papel de líder y dijo que lo asumiría, pasara lo que pasara. Y lo que es más importante, les dijo a los demócratas que hicieran su trabajo, que acabaran con el filibusterismo y que pusieran en práctica la agenda del derecho al voto. Es poderosa, feroz y está rodeada de un equipo multirracial que la apoya.

El es el futuro de nuestra nación. Una energía joven, audaz, corpulenta y multirracial. Hay demasiados que quieren volver al pasado, demasiados que niegan la demografía, demasiados que se asustan de lo que viene, que insisten en tararear, cantar y balancearse lastimosamente, “We Shall Overcome”. En este mundo multirracial, habrá menos cantos y balanceos, y más exigencias.

Pero los que observamos la demografía sabemos que los números no significan solidaridad, y que tendremos que trabajar para conseguir las coaliciones que queremos. Y también debemos saber que, independientemente de cómo cambie la demografía, nuestra nación sigue estando en deuda con los negros. “Hemos venido a la capital de la nación a cobrar un cheque”, tronó Martin Luther King, Jr. “Y el cheque ha sido marcado como de fondos insuficientes”. Los fondos siguen siendo insuficientes, y la deuda no es menos acuciante. Los cambios demográficos no cancelan la deuda. Tamika Mallory, con su inspirado liderazgo, nos recuerda que debemos pedir cuentas a quienes votamos.