The woman is preceded inside dying by the their dear spouse, Eugene L

This goods was provided for me personally by the a great historian in Penang, whom together with produces: Caledonia Home is found in Province Wellesley which is the strip away from land towards chief Peninsula, over the station away from Penang Area. It is still within this Penang State, and therefore comprises Penang Area and you may Province Wellesley (today titled Prai). We all know essentially you to people moved from the West Indies so you can Penang around the time, say 1840s, when sugar turned a major cash harvest within the Penang. Included in this have been Chinese on the name 'Hoalim' from the West Indies ( British Guyana?)

Anne Herne widow away from George Herne, later of Trelawny, Jamaica died Caledonia Property State Wellesley Passed away 10 July 1876

HEWITT, Arora (nee Gordon) Passed away into the Toronto towards Friday twentieth . Alumna out of St. Hugh’s High school in the Kingston, Jamaica and you will College off Radiography, College or university Healthcare of your own Western Indies. Danced that have Eddie Thomas Moving Troupe in Kingston during the 1960s. Regrettably overlooked because of the Colin, their husband out-of 38 decades, people Melanie and you may James, sisters Cislyn Burke (Florida) and you can Crecent Wedderburn (Kingston Toward). Service: Tuesday, February twenty-seven, during the Jubilee United Chapel, forty Underhill Drive, Toronto.

HIGGINS, Dr. Godfrey Dillon – died towards day out-of at Borrowing from the bank Valley Healthcare from inside the Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Godfrey was created on the Sep 8, 1937 to help you Clinton Alexander Higgins and you can Winnifred Maud Higgins (nee Instance) into the St. Ann Jamaica. Godfrey is actually predeceased by the his father and also by 1st spouse, Phyllis Estaire Higgins (nee White) which is endured by his mommy Winnifred. Godfrey attended Happy Valley High school inside Portland Jamaica. In the 1957, at the age of 19 Godfrey leftover Jamaica to attend Howard College for the Arizona, DC. Truth be told there he generated a keen student knowledge in Science and you can a scholar knowledge once the a physician regarding Dental Surgery. When you look at the 1966, Godfrey together with younger nearest and dearest gone back to Jamaica to rehearse dental in the Ocho Rios. Into the 1970 it immigrated so you can Canada. Just after 42 numerous years of doing dentistry, Godfrey resigned out of their University roadway dentist office into the Toronto in 2008. He’s endured by daughter Sonia, Peter (Dale) and you can Derek (Karen); by grandsons Dylan and you can Iain, by the second girlfriend Clara Gavino and also by siblings Myrtle, Burnette (Ivy), Orville (Bev), Paulette (Derek), Faye (Cecile), Venn (Ken), Summer (Sandy) and you can Maxine, and additionally of numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and you can nephews. A party regarding Godfrey’s existence was held to your Thursday, in the Glen Oaks Memorial Church, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (Dundas/403). The latest Toronto Celebrity,

HIGHATT, John ford Speke from the Rev John Mudge, John Stogdon Highatt Esq. of Island regarding Jamaica, so you can Mary Ann Eliza, youngest d Park, Cambridgeshire. TREWMANS EXETER Traveling Blog post out of Aug 19, 1824

HIGHATT, John. A keen inquisition was held into the Tuesday past, of the Thomas Copner Esq. coroner, at Ilfracombe, on the body of Mr. John Stogden Highatt a guy exactly who died agreeable a ship, out-of Lundy Area, from Bristol, destined to Jamaica, a certification off his passing try sent onshore in the grasp and you will guests on-board the fresh said boat, and is also going the guy ruptured a bloodstream vessel – Decision accordingly. BRIDGEWATER And you will SOMERSET HERALD off March 31, 1831

HOPKINS, Agatha P. old 91, passed away in Brooksville, Florida. She was born in Jamaica, West Indies and was a resigned health care worker. She involved the us on 1940’s. She has worked during the Willowbrook Developmental Cardiovascular system in Staten Area, New york up until it finalized, however, went on the woman work to care for pupils from the The fresh new Brooklyn Developmental Cardio for the Brooklyn, New york, from which she at some point resigned. She is actually issued from the The York’s Governor Carey on her really works that have pupils, certainly one of the woman proudest success. Up on retiring, Aggie gone to live in Florida, in the long run repaying inside Ocala in which she bought property and you can began garden. Hopkins, great-grandson, Tyler P. Lawrence, a couple brothers as well as 2 sisters. She actually is lasted from the the girl daughter, Beverley, son-in-laws Wilston Baptiste; grandson Ronald P. Lawrence, their girlfriend Nancy; great-granddaughter, Katherine; one or two brothers, Alexander Peart and you will Elliot Peart and their spouses; her brother, Can get Jane Edwards; her step-grandchildren, Kimberly Carter and you will Bryant Baptiste and you can great-granddaughters, Miss’Ola Dennis and you may Brynesia Cato and of many nieces, nephews and you may family members.