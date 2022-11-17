This lady sibling, Joyce MacPhail, are the new girlfriend of Colin MacKellar MacPhail

A memorial Services happened during the Syracuse towards the February 22nd on St. Paul’s Cathedral. (about Business and you may Post out of )

DORR (nee Hopwood), Grace Nanette ”Nan” Died immediately after a preliminary disease on in Syracuse, Nyc, https://besthookupwebsites.org/pl/chatrandom-recenzja/ leaving the girl dear husband, Paddy, students, David, James & Alison, & grandchildren, brothers David & Stephen Hopwood

DOUGLAS, Hermine Eliza (Cookhorn), 74, out of Hartford departed so it lifestyle to your Wednesday, () on Hartford Health. She grew up in White River Portland, Jamaica, W.I. for the February twenty eight, 1930, to the late Septimus and Rebecca (Davis) Cookhorn. She immigrated on United states of america into the 1969, and you can worked from inside the medical care for a long time up to her senior years within the 1990. She renders so you’re able to treasure her thoughts a couple girl, Maisie Elaine Spyke, and you may Gweneth Douglas both of Bloomfield; a couple of sons, Rupert Gore out of Atlanta, GA, and you will Winston Davis out of Hartford; a couple of loyal sons-in-law, Clemente Spyke and you can Vernnie Percy all of Bloomfield; a daughter-in-legislation, Elaine Davis away from Hartford; a faithful grandchild and caretaker, Antoinette Arizona; other grandchildren, Laverne, Joseph, Jayson, Jonathan, Anthony, Sarah, Erica, Jia, Andre, Winston, Jr., Penelope, Merrick and you may Alwyn; thirteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews. Internment inside Mt. Evaluate Cemetery, Bloomfield. Hartford Courant for the 4/.

Dear partner for over 54 years of Betty (nee Bruce). Father of Bentley Douglas and his wife Mary Ann, Warren Bradley and his wife Jeannie.

DUHANEY, George (Owner Achiever Riding University), passed away out of the blue with the within Ottawa General Hospital. George, husband away from Irene Plurad-Duhaney. Father off Carol, Natalie, Alexander, Stephanie and you may Isabella. Daddy regarding Shaphawa, Jinelle, Latoya & Danielle Hylton and you can Nathaniel & Noah Bailey. Together with carefully remembered because of the their friends when you look at the Jamaica and you may the newest Philippines. Service in the Calvary Baptist Church (107 Head Roadway) to your Monday. (Typed about Ottawa Citizen to your )

DUPEE, Kathleen Joyce, O.D. – Passed away soundly inside the Welland, Ontario, Canada to the Thursday, in her 94th season. Endured by her sisters-in-laws Joan and you may Joyce Dupee in addition to by nieces and you can nephews. Earlier out of Kingston, Jamaica, she worked for the newest Jamaica Sending out Agency. She is actually the past away from children out-of a dozen college students. Thursday, out of 11 an effective.yards. so you can p.m. from the McEachnie Funeral Home (twenty eight Dated Kingston Road, Ajax, 905-428-8488). Brand new Funeral occured throughout the Church from the McEachnie Funeral service Household, twenty-eight Old Kingston Highway, Ajax. Interment accompanied at Oak Ridge Art gallery Landscapes.

DUPEE, Peter Herbert Manley, with the Week-end, , leaving his enjoying partner Joan off 58 many years, kids Mark, Jane, Karen, Chris, grandkids, siblings Kathleen and you can Fred, of several nieces and nephews. A support happened for the Saturday, within Roentgen. S. Kane Funeral service Household (6150 Yonge Street in the Goulding, south of Steeles). Interment followed in the Highland Memories Gardens (Toronto Celebrity)

DYER, Marjorie V., 53, out of Red coral Springs, Fl, passed away . Produced aica. She married Lynval Dyer toward June 21, 1975. She actually is survived because of the her partner; 3 children, Meleesa McKenzie, Dajhun Dyer, and you can Kharla Dyer; mommy Evelyn Jones; 7 siblings, dos brothers, and you may a number of almost every other family members. Funeral service within Society Christian Church.

ESCOFFERY, BRUCE MILTON. Passed away , at the North York Standard Healthcare, Toronto, Canada. Produced February twenty-four, 1929. Dad away from Kelly, Brittany, William, Laura, Heather, Emily and Matthew and you will Melanie Davidson. Twin-brother from Warren with his spouse Nattie out-of Edmonton, more youthful sibling away from David and his awesome late partner Bette from Calgary, more mature sis away from Carole and you can partner Brian Butler. Bruce was a retired Vice president of Trans Canada Pipes, a person in St. George’s Anglican Church and you may a member of brand new Professional Engineers of Ontario. Funeral service in the Kane Funeral Household, 6150 Yonge Highway, during the Goulding, to your .