Wednesday 28 December 2022
Foster self-awareness, build community and empower the Latino community.

This type of bonus can be given on a specific slot machine or slots from a certain provider

Dec 27, 2022No Deposit online casino canadaComments Off on This type of bonus can be given on a specific slot machine or slots from a certain provider

That’s the ace they have in the sleeve that defeats land-based casinos. However, it’s not just about the choice of games. Casino sites beat their predecessors by a mile with their offers too.

When you join a new casino, you will earn a bonus as a gift for signing up. The welcome bonus is just the tip of the iceberg. The top online casinos will offer a bag of other bonuses and promotions that have one goal – boost your bankroll and make you stick around.

However, it can all be confusing for beginners since there are different types of bonuses you can get your hands on. Here are the most popular casino bonus types which will boost your bankroll like nothing else.

Welcome bonus

The first type of bonus you’ll come across in a casino is the welcome bonus. It’s usually a combination of a deposit bonus and free spins, but it can be one or the other or some other type of freebie.

Welcome bonuses are available to new players registering for the casino for the first time. Just like any other bonus, they need to be wagered a certain amount of times before withdrawal.

Deposit bonus

Deposit bonuses are gifts you get when you deposit in an online casino. The sign up bonus is the most popular type, but you can also earn this type of bonus later as part of a promotional campaign.

These bonuses cover a portion of your deposit (like 50 per cent, 60 per cent, or anything above or beyond) or 100 per cent of it. They always come with a set of terms and conditions, so get ready to wager it before withdrawal.

No deposit bonus

No deposit bonuses are the opposite of deposit bonuses. No need to make a deposit for this one – you just get it for free. Of course, there will be terms and conditions attached to this bonus, so make sure to read the fine print.

Free spins

Free spins are a spinner’s favourite type of bonus. Casinos hand them out pretty frequently, usually in batches of 20, 30, 50, or over 100. They usually need to be spent in a few days, so don’t miss the T&Cs.

Loyalty (VIP) bonuses

When you become a regular in an online casino, you will almost always get a chance to enter an exclusive VIP club. VIP or loyalty bonuses are bigger and better than the rest and are only available to regulars. You might also get them with lower wagering requirements which means you’ll be able to no deposit casino get your winnings out sooner.

Cashback bonuses

When you play in an online casino, there’s a great chance that you’ll win some and lose some money too. Wouldn’t you like to get a bonus that covers your losses? That’s exactly what cashback bonuses do.

Casino sites usually shell them out on a daily, weekly, or monthly bases. Of course, you shouldn’t expect them to cover all your losses – it will probably be something in the 20 per cent-30 per cent range. The bonus credit will most likely need to be wagered, so read the requirements before you get your hands on it.

Reload bonuses

Reloads are very similar to sign up bonuses. They rarely cover 100 per cent of a deposit, but you might get something like 30 per cent or 40 per cent for a deposit on a particular day of the week.

Casino sites only offer reloads to players who have already made deposits before. This isn’t a bonus for new players – it’s a gift to loyal customers. Since they usually cover smaller portions of a deposit, the wagering requirements tend to be lower too.

Other types of freebies

There’s a bunch of other bonuses to earn in online casinos. For example, you can earn a refer-a-friend bonus for recommending the casino site to your friends. Online casinos tend to be very generous with extra money and players like that. It makes them feel valued, which translates to more deposits and time spent at the site.

In the end, it’s a win-win for both the casino and players. Just don’t forget to read the terms and requirements before hitting the Claim Now! Button. If you miss any terms, you might not get the funds you’ve been planning on.

