Trump Continues to Damage His Relationship With Dreamers

President Donald Trump further damaged his relationship with Dreamers via a Tweet on Easter Sunday stating, “NO MORE DACA DEAL!”

Dreamers are members of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program whose parents are not citizens. Dreamers are citizens by default because they were born in the United States, or their parents immigrated to the U.S. with them at a very young age. There are more than 800,000 children considered Dreamers, 106,000 of whom live in Florida.

The DACA program shields the Dreamers from deportation and provides them with work permits. According to The Hill, almost 90% of Americans want the DACA program restored. This number includes 79% of Republicans. It’s clear that most Americans agree that Dreamers should be able to maintain their citizenship status.

The number of foreign-born individuals in the American population has more than quadrupled since 1965, and the number is expected to reach 78 million by 2065. Gaining citizenship, and keeping it in the case of Dreamers, could allow many of these people to become contributing members of American society.

On Monday, April 2, the POTUS tweeted, “DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon… Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!”

Trump continued on to blame Democrats for what he thought was a refugee enforcement law and then announced his plan to send troops to the border as a result of what he believed to be a group of Mexican immigrants marching towards it. He also claimed that they are doing so to take advantage of the DACA program and demanded that Mexico “must stop them.”

However, anyone who crosses the U.S./Mexico border today is not eligible for DACA.

And while there is a group of people marching at the U.S./Mexico border, the event is an annual demonstration meant to be symbolic and draw attention to the issues modern immigrants face. This year, 80% of demonstrators are Honduran refugees. However, many of this year’s participants will not come close to the border in fear of violence and consequence. Mexico has already deported more than one-third of these people to their home countries.