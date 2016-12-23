Trump Presidency Could Reverse Progress in U.S.-Cuba Relations

Two years ago this month, U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro announced their intentions to begin normalizing diplomatic relations between the two countries, which share a long history of disagreements. Since then, commercial travel to Cuba has opened up for American tourists, already bringing with it more private wealth to the small island country and stimulating economic growth there overall.



However, some political analysts and business owners fear that the incoming administration under President-elect Donald Trump will reverse the progress made thus far.



“If Cuba is unwilling to make a better deal for the Cuban people, the Cuban/American people and the U.S. as a whole, I will terminate deal,” Trump wrote in a tweet dated November 28, 2016.



“Look, Cuba has to treat us fairly and it has to treat the people of Cuba fairly,” Trump elaborated in a television interview. “The agreement President Obama signed is a very weak agreement. We get nothing. The people of Cuba get nothing. I like the idea of an agreement, but it has to be a real agreement.”



Cuban entrepreneurs and American travel agencies seem to disagree, and are making collaborative efforts to demonstrate to the President-elect the benefits already gained by both sides.



“Reforms made by the U.S. government to allow for increased travel, telecom services and banking have helped substantially as we attempt to grow our businesses,” reads a letter signed by more than 100 private business owners in Cuba. “We’ve seen significant growth in small businesses in our country. Over a half of million people now work in the private sector, earning considerably more money than state jobs and offering more autonomy in business decisions.”



Some 30.78 million Americans traveled overseas in 2014, but up until last year, the Caribbean country just 90 miles from the shores of Florida was ruled off-limits to U.S. citizens for leisure travel. Barring some kind of policy reversal from Trump, Cuba could expect an enormous increase in tourism in 2017, with six major U.S. cruise lines already planning travel packages there. But the uncertainty of the future makes it difficult to know for sure.



“With a Trump presidency, it’s difficult to know what will happen, so travelers may as well go now while the door is at least partially open,” said Lonely Planet Cuba writer Brendan Sainsbury. Despite a lack of five-star resorts, or even basic amenities like WiFi in some areas, “now is a fantastic time to visit Cuba if you’re curious, adventurous, and after a bit of culture.”