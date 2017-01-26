Trump Signs Executive Order to Strip “Sancutary Cities” Like Rochester of Federal Funds

By Staff

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Jan. 25 designed to strip “sanctuary cities” like Rochester of federal funds for “harboring illegal immigrants,” press secretary Sean Spicer stated.

According to the order, “sanctuary jurisdictions” would be “not eligible” for federal grants, and the order directs the Office of Management and Budget to compile the money currently headed to those jurisdictions.

The order could cost states and cities millions of dollars in federal grants, reports said.

However, the administration will likely face legal challenges since courts have previously ruled that federal funding decisions cannot be used to “coerce” states into actions.

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has recently provided local governments and law enforcement agencies with guidance on how to become “sanctuary jurisdictions,” in an effort to protect immigrants from deportation under the new administration.

Attorney General Schneiderman has released the following statement regarding President Trump’s executive order:

“The President lacks the constitutional authority to cut off funding to states and cities simply because they have lawfully acted to protect immigrant families — as described in the legal guidance my office issued last week. Local governments seeking to protect their immigrant communities from federal overreach have every right to do so.

“Building and maintaining trust between local law enforcement, and the communities they bravely serve is vital to ensuring public safety. Any attempt to bully local governments into abandoning policies that have proven to keep our cities safe is not only unconstitutional, but threatens the safety of our citizens.

“I urge President Trump to revoke this Executive Order right away. If he does not, I will do everything in my power to fight it.”

