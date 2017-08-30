Uber Begins Operating at Greater Rochester International Airport

By Staff –

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, joined by representatives of Uber, the airport and the Monroe County Airport Authority has announced Uber is the second rideshare company to reach an agreement permitting operations to begin at the Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC).

“We are thrilled to offer another rideshare transportation option for ROC passengers,” Dinolfo stated. “Ridesharing companies like Uber present great economic benefits to the communities they serve. From curbside to cabin, we are creating a better passenger experience at ROC, and we are happy to be able to offer this option for our passengers and employees.”

