Union St. Returns to Two-Way Traffic for First Time in 50 Years

By Staff

A section of Union St. has returned to two-way traffic for the first time in more than 50 years, as part of the city’s Inner Loop East Transformation Project, city officials stated.

“The opening of Union St. to two-way traffic represents the next significant step in this exciting project to reconnect downtown Rochester to our neighborhoods, and create new investment opportunities in our center city,” Mayor Lovely Warren stated. “The Inner Loop East Transformation Project is proving to be a tremendous catalyst for our efforts to create more jobs, safer, more vibrant neighborhoods, and better educational opportunities for our citizens.”

The city opened Union St., from Monroe Ave. to University Ave., on Dec. 15, and the small section between University Ave. and E. Main St. will remain one-way (northbound), until a later phase of the project, city officials stated.

Union St. has been one-way since the Inner Loop was constructed in 1964.

