Update: SEIU Employees Strike at Jordan Health

(Update, June 5) – Sixty-five Jordan Health Center employees, represented by 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, have recently begun a three-day strike in protest of the lack of a new collective-bargaining agreement with the center.

“When Jordan administration treats us poorly, they are also disrespecting our patients and the people in our community that come here for care,” Minerva Felix-Torres, a medical referral secretary who has worked at Jordan in various capacities for nearly 40 years, stated. “We are standing up for our patients and the quality care they deserve today, just as we do every day,” said.

The workers have been in months-long negotiations with the center, in an effort to re-negotiate employee contracts, and, last week, the group accepted a federal mediator’s proposal that would have given modest pay increases to employees in 2019 and 2020; however, the center has not yet agreed to the proposal.

Jordan Health CEO Janice Harbin recently told the Minority Reporter the deficit the center is facing has been the reason for the difficult negotiations with union employees.

(From May 30) – Anthony L. Jordan Health Center employees, represented by 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, have announced they’ve accepted a federal mediator’s proposal to re-negotiate employee contracts, following months-long negotiations with the center.

According to union officials, the mediator has proposed giving the center financial relief in 2018, while maintaining health benefits and granting modest pay increases to employees in 2019 and 2020.

However, as of May 30, the center has not yet responded to the proposal.

Union employees voted to strike after talks with the center broke down last month, and employees have currently said they plan to hold another walk-out in June if they still can’t come to an an agreement with the center.

The union’s members work as licensed practical nurses, medical technicians, nursing assistants, clerical, and service employees at the center.

(From April 23) – Anthony L. Jordan Health Center employees, represented by 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, have voted to strike recently, and the group issued a 10-day notice to management after talks broke down during the union’s attempt to re-negotiate employee contracts.

“A work stoppage will take place later this month if no settlement is reached in their long-standing contract dispute with Center management,” SEIU said in a statement. “In addition to items being negotiated, employees are also concerned about the fairness of executive compensation. Based on the Center’s tax filings, its CEO received a total increase in compensation of 69.3 percent for the period 2013 – 2016, while employees received increases totaling 7.2 percent.”

Negotiations for a new contract began last November, and employees staged an informational picket of the center’s main facility on March 29, after talks stalled over wages, health insurance, and other issues.

The current collective bargaining agreement, covering approximately 65 employees, expired December 31, 2017, and had been extended while negotiations continued.

A Federal mediator is currently overseeing the talks.

SEIU also represents employees of the University of Rochester Medical Center, as well as six nursing homes, locally.