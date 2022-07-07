Urban League of Rochester Awarded Grant to Provide Job Training, Employment Services to Justice-Involved Young People

In the Community: From the U.S. Department of Labor

Growth Opportunities grants serve those in communities stricken with poverty, violence

The U.S. Department of Labor recently announced the award of $43,268,819 in grants to organizations in 11 states in the initial round of grant funding to support programs that provide job training and supportive services to justice-involved young people.

The Urban League of Rochester received $2,000,000 to support its programming.

Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, the Growth Opportunities grant program provides paid work experiences to young people affected by community violence, particularly in areas of concentrated crime and poverty. The funding also supports skills training, and employment and mentorship services.

The department awarded grants to organizations in Alabama, California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

As part of the Biden-Harris administration’s comprehensive strategy to combat gun violence and crime with preventive measures and ensure solutions advance equity for underrepresented populations, Growth Opportunities grants aim to help young people increase their conflict resolution skills, identify and develop career interests, attain relevant skills and experience, and set them on a path to earn living wages and obtain high quality jobs and careers.

On March 8, 2022, the department announced available funding for this Reentry Employment Opportunities program would be awarded through two competitive rounds. Funds awarded in the second round will go primarily to grantees receiving a Reentry Employment Opportunities grant for the first time.