Virtual Panel Discussion About the Latinx Community and Racism Sponsored by ERASE

On November 7, 2020, a newly formed group from Irondequoit called ERASE (eliminating racism and seeking equity) sponsored a virtual panel discussion on Racism and the Latinx community in Rochester.

The panelists were well known Latinos and Latinas from the Latino community in Rochester. Among them were: Alex Castro, CEO of Pathstone Corporation; Henry Padron Morales, a retired bilingual elementary school teacher and co-owner of the children’s bookstore Hippocampo; Stephanie Paredes, Assistant director of multicultural programming at RIT and co-founder of Rochester Latino Theatre Company; and Rosa Vargas a bilingual speech pathologist and member of ERASE.

The moderator of the panel, Michael Huntone, a member of ERASE and a resident of Irondequoit, asked a series of questions to the panelists and each one had the opportunity to talk about their experiences as Latinos and Latinas living in Rochester.

Huntone opened up the conversation with the discussion of the term Latinx. Each panelist expressed how they identify themselves. Vargas said she identifies herself as an Afro-Caribbean and Padron talked about the evolving terms used to identify this group of people, from the term Nuyorican to Latinx. He mentioned that the term “Latinx” is not present in children’s literature yet. Paredes sees all these terms, like Afro-Latina and other ones mentioned, as options for self-identification and added “the more the merrier”.

“What are the problems encountered by the Latinos who moved into Rochester’s predominantly white suburbs, like Irondequoit?” Some of the points that came out of the discussion were, the financial aspect, being able to afford the house in the suburbs, knowing your neighbors and what they stand for, and feeling safe in that neighborhood.

“What are some of the challenges that Latino kids face in our schools? How can school and community work together to solve these problems?” One common idea that emerged from this discussion is that there are not enough teachers of color in our schools. Also, it is important, as a parent, to be present and active in the children’s education and they recommended: “Take a look at the books that are assigned, the curriculum, and see how the Latino culture is portrayed in all of these areas. Get to know well your child’s teacher, mostly during the elementary school years.”

“Are you aware of problems involving the Latino community and the police in suburbs and/or the City of Rochester?

Vargas recalled the negative experience she and her family had with the police when they newly moved to Rochester and were participating at the festivities after the Puerto Rican Festival. Padron pointed out the “invisible” problems, for example the use of technology and data-based algorithms and how that information affects the relationship of law enforcement and communities. Paredes shared, “any public agency needs to know the community they are serving, …they should know and understand the issues that our community are facing. Community and public agencies should hold each other accountable.”

“What is the relationship between the Latinx and Black lives Movement?”

Padron talked about the long history and the connection between these two communities since the times of Frederick Douglas, W.E.B. DuBois to the Young Lords and Black Panthers. He expressed, “It’s a renaissance, an explosion of young leaders.” Vargas talked about the generational disconnection and the misinformation. Paredes encouraged people to go the site and educate themselves about the Black Lives Movement. “There is work to do “in house”.

For the last question, Huntone asked the panelists to comment on the impact of the current administration, given that 48% of the people in Monroe County voted for Trump/Pence. Castro touched on the fact that several organizations benefited from structural racism. Other panelists expressed: “No human being should be so comfortable with the oppression of other people”. “Comfortable with other people’s oppression to keep the “status quo”. Paredes recommended to “start with yourself, check your own bias and make strategic and meaningful changes”.

Panel de discusión virtual patrocinado por ERASE sobre la comunidad latina y el racismo

El 7 de noviembre de 2020, un grupo recién formado de Irondequoit llamado ERASE (por sus siglas en inglés que significan “eliminando el racismo y buscando la equidad”) patrocinó un panel de discusión virtual sobre el Racismo y la comunidad latina en Rochester.

Los panelistas eran conocidos latinos y latinas de la comunidad latina de Rochester. Entre ellos estaban: Alex Castro, CEO de Pathstone Corporation; Henry Padrón Morales, maestro de escuela primaria bilingüe jubilado y copropietario de la librería infantil Hippocampo; Stephanie Paredes, directora de programación multicultural en RIT y cofundadora de la Compañía de Teatro Latino de Rochester; y Rosa Vargas, patologa del habla y lenguaje bilingüe y miembro de ERASE.

El moderador del panel, Michael Huntone, miembro de ERASE y residente de Irondequoit, hizo una serie de preguntas a los panelistas y cada uno tuvo la oportunidad de hablar sobre sus experiencias como latinos y latinas que viven en Rochester.

Huntone abrió la conversación con la discusión del término Latinx. Cada panelista expresó su manera de identificarse. Vargas dijo que se identifica como afro-caribeña y Padrón habló sobre la evolución de los términos utilizados para identificar a este grupo de personas, desde el término Nuyorican hasta Latinx. Mencionó que el término “Latinx” aún no está presente en la literatura infantil. Paredes ve todos estos términos, como el afro-latina y otros mencionados, como opciones para la auto-identificación y añadió “cuanto más, mejor”.

“¿Cuáles son los problemas de los latinos que se mudan a los suburbios predominantemente blancos de Rochester, como lo es Irondequoit?” Algunos de los puntos que surgieron de la discusión fueron, el aspecto financiero, poder pagar la casa en los suburbios, conocer a tus vecinos y lo que representan, y sentirse seguros en ese vecindario.

“¿Cuáles son algunos de los desafíos que los niños latinos enfrentan en nuestras escuelas? ¿Cómo pueden la escuela y la comunidad trabajar juntas para resolver estos problemas?” Una idea común que surgió de la conversación es que no hay suficientes maestros de color en nuestras escuelas. Además, es importante, como padre, estar presente y activo en la educación de los niños y recomendaron: “Echen un vistazo a los libros que se asignan, al currículum, y vean cómo se presenta la cultura latina en todas estas áreas. Conozca bien al maestro de su hijo o hija, sobre todo durante los años de la escuela primaria”.

“¿Es usted consciente de los problemas que involucran a la comunidad latina y a la policía en los suburbios y/o en la ciudad de Rochester?

Vargas recordó la experiencia negativa que ella y su familia tuvieron con la policía cuando se mudaron a Rochester y participaron en las festividades después del Festival Puertorriqueño. Padrón señaló los problemas “invisibles”, por ejemplo, el uso de la tecnología y los algoritmos basados en datos y cómo esa información afecta a la relación entre la policía y las comunidades. Paredes compartió, “cualquier agencia pública necesita conocer la comunidad a la que está sirviendo, …deben conocer y entender los problemas que nuestra comunidad está enfrentando”. La comunidad y los organismos públicos deben hacerse responsables unos a otros”.

“¿Cuál es la relación entre Latinx y el movimiento de Black lives?”

Padrón habló de la larga historia y la conexión entre estas dos comunidades desde los tiempos de Frederick Douglas, W.E.B. DuBois hasta los Young Lords y las Panteras Negras. Expresó: “Es un renacimiento, una explosión de líderes jóvenes “. Vargas habló de la desconexión generacional y la desinformación. Paredes animó a la gente a ir al sitio web y educarse sobre el Movimiento de las Vidas Negras Importan. “Hay trabajo que hacer “en casa”.

Para la última pregunta, Huntone pidió a los panelistas que comentaran el impacto de la actual administración, dado que el 48% de la gente del condado de Monroe votó por Trump/Pence. Castro mencionó el hecho de que varias organizaciones se han beneficiado del racismo estructural. Otros panelistas expresaron: “Ningún ser humano debería estar tan cómodo con la opresión de otras personas”. “Cómodo con la opresión de otras personas para mantener el “status quo”. Paredes recomendó “empezar por uno mismo, enfrentar los propios prejuicios y hacer cambios estratégicos y significativos”.