Wells College Students Protest Lack of Diverse Faculty, Hiring Process

By Staff –

Students at Wells College are currently protesting the school’s decision to hire outside faculty to fill a position, instead of hiring visiting assistant criminal justice professor Shilpashri Karbhari, and placing Karbhari, a person of color who is already familiar with the college’s students, in the full-time position.

The students have labeled themselves “Occupation Monsoon,” and are presently holding a sit-in outside the college president’s office.

“This year, the college opened up a national search for a tenure-track job for her position,” the students stated in a press release. “The committee selected to chair the search was made up of entirely white faculty. Though the woman the committee selected was ultimately a woman of color, Wells College chose not to support their current, much-loved faculty member of color in order to fulfill a diversity statistic. Faculty of color—specifically International and Black faculty—have left the institution due to lack of support, and bias from administration and colleagues.”

The students’ list of demands includes a minimum four-year contract for Karbhari, as well as a full-time tenured position in her department.

“We’ve noticed that there’s not a lot of transparency with the hiring process, so we’re trying to demand that the professor we all favor gets the opportunity that she deserves,” senior Stephanie Moore stated. “We feel as though the process is biased, and the professor that got hired is fulfilling a quota, but not fulfilling the needs of the students.”

According to Moore, the group plans to protest until the end of the week, and if the administration doesn’t meet students’ demands, they’ll carry the protest over to next semester.

College president Jonathan Gibralter has released the following statement regarding the matter: