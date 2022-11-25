What Does It Mean When Someone Is No Longer on Facebook Dating?

To change your location officially, you can simply navigate to Facebook Dating within the app. Afterward, tap the Menu (three lines) icon on the upper-left area. Choose Location on the list and select your new location.

Alternatively, you might have physically traveled, but Facebook Dating still shows you matches based on your previous location. In this case, update your dating location through the app. Simply tap the Menu (three lines) icon on the app. Next, navigate to Dating, Profile, Edit, and then choose Dating Location. Afterward, press the Update your dating location button and hit save.

You may also opt to fake your location to fool Facebook Dating. This will easily allow you to check more profiles from people who are farther away. However, a third-party app or tool like iMyFone AnyTo may be necessary.

You can also try a VPN. This type of software masks your IP address and fools apps into thinking you are somewhere else. You can then update your dating location once you’ve selected a different area using a VPN.

Not all VPNs are reliable. So, choose wisely. If you are on the fence on which VPN service to try, you may first check out top options such as ExpressVPN .

Let’s say you’ve used the Facebook Dating app in the past and got matched with someone you were interested in. However, one day you check their profile and suddenly they are missing or not showing up. What gives?

If you are no longer seeing someone’s profile on Facebook Dating, they likely deleted their profile. Doing so deletes their answers, likes, matches, and even messages. However, you will still be able to view the conversations you’ve had with them if you matched with the person.

Will Your Facebook Friends Discover Your Profile?

Most of us don’t want to let our friends know we are on dating sites – that includes Facebook Dating. Thankfully, Meta thought ahead and made people’s profiles invisible to their friends by default. Hence, your friends can’t discover your profile if you are on the app.

In addition, you can even edit your settings and stop Facebook from recommending friends of friends. This allows you to maintain complete privacy and remain invisible even to mutual friends. Of course, this has its advantages and disadvantages. While it keeps your friends from discovering your profile, it also limits your options for a potential match.

However, there is one feature that can bypass this privacy setting. That is because Facebook Dating allows users to select nine friends they have a “Secret Crush” on. If that friend chooses you as their secret crush as well, your profiles will suddenly become visible to each other. This way, you still have the opportunity of matching with your friends – and you are more reassured because they might like you back.

Final Word

Facebook Dating is one of the platform’s biggest updates. It is a smart move from Meta because Facebook already has large foot traffic. This way, the barrier to entry is significantly lower for online dating. You can just enable Facebook Dating and start browsing. However, when Facebook Dating is not showing up, it can be troublesome. Thankfully, there is more than one way you can fix the problem so it shouldn’t be an issue for too long.

1. Reboot Your Phone

Regardless of which you choose, Facebook should update at the end of this process. If Facebook Dating not showing up remains a problem, proceed to the next recommendation.

That is because people don’t always match well with others who live nearby. Moreover, some people could even run out of matches, especially if they live in a secluded province . Thus, others opt to change or fake their location on Facebook Dating. This allows them to expand their horizons and match with more people from different backgrounds.