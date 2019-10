What questions do you want County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and her challenger, County Clerk Adam Bello, to answer as you decide which candidate to support on Nov. 5?

La Voz and Minority Reporter plan to bring a sampling of the questions to the candidates and run their responses on rochesterlavoz.com and minorityreporter.net.

Send questions to pattisinger@minorityreporter.net. Include your name and phone number so we can follow up with you if necessary.

Deadline to submit questions is Oct. 11.