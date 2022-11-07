What’s the condition in our nikah? Can we have to take halala?

we get married you to definitely girl that is more youthful up coming me as well as my personal second ily. upcoming i do nikah with her and send the woman overseas for further training. after some time she associated with specific individual and inquire myself in order to wed which have your basically left this lady, i offered that talak to her . just after in other cases she again dispute and not operating well then we offered her next and you may 3rd talak . This package/2/step 3 talak perioud try close-by seven so you’re able to 10 days restriction. I mean once my personal you to definitely talak inside ten days i take advantage of 2nd and you can third talak.

Then she realised and returned to me . Inside good 20 dayas away from talak considering. And you may right until now this woman is staying with myself and you can live with me personally . We intercourse B4 complite the girl iddah . And you can till now we have been way of life such as for example couple . My counfusion is it that is my personal nikah countineu shortly after step one..2. step 3 talak provided by me and we also sex b4 iddah. Or i performed haram ? Or i have to re wed the woman ? Would it be permissable so you’re able to re marry the lady in person with fresh nikah having new mahar. Otherwise i use halala ? ( function she need to marry some other person just in case you to definitely person give this lady talak and you can she complet the lady iddah after that merely i could what’s the kaffara . Plz post me personally d complete address off my Qus .

Hope you are scanning this with full agree and at introduce notice. Usually do not atleast laugh Islam, I am mostly sure when there is other items on the economic lifestyle you choose to go ahead and get individuals thousand times.

Okay, coming back with the procedure,. Depending on the since it appears as though how you was detailing talaq is completed. But, as well as Iam undecided please query it with best imam otherwise mufti otherwise Genuine student.

After all, exactly how challenge you just getting this topic therefore gently , the reason why you failed to query in the beginning for those who have provided the three talaq.

Atleast for now , do not would intercourse otherwise you should never go close to your wife , only ask mufti earliest, identify him your role .

And as far Halala function your wife needs to wed another guy , which boy is always to sexual along with her intimately, have sex along with her that is the problem then just after wards in the event that he wants he then is also separated their. Today, here you can’t push him supply this lady talaq.. It may sound comedy, you simply cannot push his girlfriend to provide their talaq.

Your situation seems really difficult. I believe you will want to speak with an university student, with the intention that almost any action to take you are taking was halal.

Check out from my thoughts on the problem. Please be aware which i are not a student. Easily was completely wrong, I hope that somebody tend to right me inshaAllah and that Allah have a tendency to forgive myself.

3) An excellent revocable divorce case occurs when men claims a very clear pronouncement out of divorce or separation (such as. just one talaq) – in such a case, the happy couple normally get together again into the iddah several months without the necessity to possess yet another nikah. Whether your iddah several months is performed instead reconciliation, the happy couple can be reconcile later on but requires a the newest nikah.

4)A keen irrevocable separation and divorce – talaq-e-ba’in – occurs in a great amount of facts, in the latest perspective away from a guy divorcing their spouse, it occurs as he claims he gives the lady talaq-e-ba’in (especially saying that the split up are irrevocable) or if the words he uses is unsure (eg. “I’m done with your”) – in such a case, in the event the few desire reconcile, they’ll need a different sort of nikah.

5) If talaq might have been offered on 3 independent times, then your boy and girl are not any expanded allowed to get together again, except if this lady possess, from her very own possibilities, hitched other child, consummated one to relationships, which dating has come to an end. In such a case, a separate nikah is required in buy so that they can become married.

6) The technique of halala is not relative to Islamic values. Basically, what’s going on indeed there, is the fact a woman is put in times where she must marry, bed that have then score separated away from, some other man. and regularly currency exchanges give. This habit can add on on the exploitation and you can oppression of females, so we ought not to get it done.

7) I do believe one, on your situation, another and you will third talaqs are probably legitimate (incase you reconciled in the middle each one of these). If so, who would signify you’re no longer allowed to get together again once the husband and wife.

I believe that you should alua talk about your position that have a scholar, along with the brand new meantime, the two of you should observe suitable Islamic limits to own non-mahrams. It would be one to things are ok, but one thing may not be, of course you are considering risking transgressing Allah’s constraints, it’s a lot better getting safe than just disappointed.

It may sound instance couple have made mistakes, and need to take into account what has brought you right here. You could find they beneficial to discover our stuff in the tawbah and repentance, inshaAllah.