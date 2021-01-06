By: Henry Padron Morales

(Versión en español disponible.)

I look forward to the upcoming series in La Voz/Minority Reporter which will focus on BIPOC, LGBTQ+ issues and perspectives.

Why aren’t we a more united community? What might be some intersecting points to be aware of to begin a dialog on?

We must, as Dr. Adelaide Sanford has stated, “connect to our genetic memory” during these times. The historical record provides a “New World” glimpse as to the unity that we have accomplished and executed. A unity that is necessary to understand if we are to avoid the distrust and we/they cognitive dissonance.

“Ourstory” does not begin from the timeline of slavery or colonization! It is imperative that a deeper understanding be promoted and connected to our lives in order to address the myriad issues that affect us while also building on our resiliency and accomplishments.

My trajectory began as a member of the church where my mother was minister of music and arts in the Bronx, NY. My first critical moment was trying to understand why the US was bombing the island of Culebra Puerto Rico where my grandma lived. I was putting together what I saw in the streets, in the alleys and rooftops with what I was reading and learning from various sources. I was subsidizing what was not taught in school with self-learning. I was a Young Lord in the making, and when the opportunity arose, I transitioned seamlessly to it.

I thank Dr. Robert Ribble at SUNY Brockport for guiding me as a returning adult student to get the work done and become a teacher. Early Childhood was my choice. I had seen enough of what the adult world was doing to itself.

I plan on incorporating a variety of formats to highlight each issue. There will be interviews, poetry, spotlights, book reviews, as well as suggestions and recommendations. I welcome feedback from the reader to stimulate the direction of upcoming pieces.

The current metrics of politics, either positional or color coded, will be respected. For it is as Paulo Freire stated in Education for Critical Consciousness: “To reject problem-posing dialogue at any level is to maintain an unjustifiable pessimism towards human beings and to life. It is to lapse back into the practice of depositing false knowledge which anaesthetizes the critical spirit, contributes to the “domesticating” of human beings, and makes cultural invasion possible.

This statement gets to the bottom of my personal belief borne through the years I was blessed being a Kindergarten Bilingual Educator in the RCSD. My lived experience with 4.5 to 7 year olds taught me that learning is as vast as the universe we occupy.

One is never too old to learn or share ideas and thoughts. It is at the basis of Hipocampo Children’s Books which, post retirement, I co-own with my partner Pamela Bailie. Our collection celebrates the diversity of ROC and the region we live in.

I tell folk that the bookstore is my transitional classroom where learning continues!

The 21st Century is stretching the historical record into potential new beginnings that would not be possible were it not for those who came before us, inspiring those who will move us forward. There are multiple layers that need to interconnect. Elders-Parents-Youth-Children are the elements that must be celebrated using a living, evolving, coordinated energy to stimulate creativity as we move forward.

In the next issue we begin what I hope are two central tenets of La Voz and Minority Reporter. Those are giving voice to those who otherwise might not necessarily be heard!

Hotep and Paz to everyone as we enter a new year!

Henry Ignacio Padrón-Morales

Henry is co-owner of Hipocampo Children’s Books, LLC. He is a retired kindergarten early childhood bilingual/dual language teacher of the Rochester City School District.

Henry participates in a broad range of activist, artistic, and intellectual pursuits. He is a published author whose work is archived in the Hunter College-Center for Puerto Rican Studies. He taught at Writers and Books and the SUNY Geneseo/Brockport Education programs for decades. He has written, collaborated, and been published in poetry anthologies, academic subject matter focusing in early childhood education, and linguistic research.

¿Por qué no somos una comunidad más unida?

Espero con interés la próxima serie de La Voz/Minority Reporter que se centrará en temas y perspectivas de las comunidades negras, indígenas y de personas de color (BIPOC por sus siglas en inglés) y LGBTQ+ (lesbiana, gay, bisexual, transgénero, queer).

¿Por qué no somos una comunidad más unida? ¿Cuáles podrían ser algunos puntos de intersección a tener en cuenta para iniciar un diálogo sobre esto?

Debemos, como ha dicho la Dra. Adelaide Sanford, “conectar con nuestra memoria genética” durante estos tiempos. El registro histórico proporciona un vistazo del “Nuevo Mundo” en cuanto a la unidad que hemos logrado y ejecutado. Una unidad que es necesario comprender si queremos evitar la desconfianza y la disonancia cognitiva.

“Nuestra historia” no empieza en la línea de tiempo de la esclavitud o la colonización. Es imperativo que se promueva un entendimiento más profundo y se conecte con nuestras vidas para abordar el sinnúmero de temas que nos afectan, mientras que también se construye sobre nuestra resistencia y logros.

Mi trayectoria comenzó como miembro de la iglesia donde mi madre fue ministra de música y artes en el Bronx, NY. Mi primer momento crítico fue tratar de entender por qué los EE.UU. estaban bombardeando la isla de Culebra, Puerto Rico, donde vivía mi abuela. Estaba juntando lo que veía en las calles, en los callejones y en los tejados con lo que leía y aprendía de varias fuentes. Estaba añadiendo lo que no se enseñaba en la escuela con el autoaprendizaje. Estaba en camino de convertirme en un “Young Lord”, y cuando se presentó la oportunidad, hice la transición sin problemas.

Agradezco al Dr. Robert Ribble de SUNY Brockport por guiarme como un estudiante adulto que regresaba para estudiar y convertirse en maestro. La educación de la primera infancia fue mi elección. Ya había visto suficiente de lo que el mundo adulto se estaba haciendo a sí mismo.

Planeo incorporar una variedad de formatos para resaltar cada tema. Habrá entrevistas, poesía, focos, reseñas de libros, así como sugerencias y recomendaciones. Agradezco la retroalimentación del lector para estimular la dirección de las próximas piezas.

La métrica actual de la política, ya sea posicional o codificada por colores, será respetada. Porque es como Paulo Freire declaró en Educación para la Conciencia Crítica: “Rechazar el diálogo de planteamiento de problemas a cualquier nivel es mantener un pesimismo injustificable hacia los seres humanos y hacia la vida. Es volver a la práctica de depositar falsos conocimientos que anestesian el espíritu crítico, contribuyen a “domesticar” al ser humano y hacen posible la invasión cultural”.

Esta declaración llega al fondo de mi creencia personal, que se ha mantenido a lo largo de los años en que fui bendecido como maestro bilingüe de jardín de infantes en el Distrito Escolar de Rochester. Mi experiencia vivida con niños de 4.5 a 7 años me enseñó que el aprendizaje es tan vasto como el universo que ocupamos.

Uno nunca es demasiado viejo para aprender o compartir ideas y pensamientos. Es la base de la Librería de libros infantiles Hipocampo que, tras la jubilación, comparto con mi compañera Pamela Bailie. Nuestra colección celebra la diversidad de Rochester y la región en la que vivimos.

¡Le digo a la gente que la librería es mi aula de transición donde el aprendizaje continúa!

El siglo XXI está ampliando el registro histórico a posibles nuevos comienzos que no serían factibles si no fuera por aquellos que nos precedieron, inspirando a aquellos que nos harán avanzar. Hay múltiples estratos que necesitan interconectarse. Ancianos-Padres-Jóvenes-Niños son los elementos que deben ser celebrados usando una energía viva, evolutiva y coordinada para estimular la creatividad a medida que avanzamos.

En el próximo número comenzamos lo que espero que sean dos principios centrales de La Voz y Minority Reporter. ¡Estos medios están dando voz a aquellos que de otra manera no necesariamente serían escuchados!

¡Hotep y Paz para todos al entrar en un nuevo año!

Henry es co-propietario de la librería Hipocampo Children’s Books, LLC. Es un maestro jubilado de educación bilingüe del Distrito Escolar de la Ciudad de Rochester. Henry participa en una amplia gama de actividades activistas, artísticas e intelectuales. Es un autor publicado cuyo trabajo está archivado en el Hunter College-Centro de Estudios Puertorriqueños. Enseñó en Writers and Books y en los programas de educación de SUNY Geneseo/Brockport durante décadas. Ha escrito, colaborado y publicado en antologías de poesía, temas académicos centrados en la educación infantil y en la investigación lingüística.