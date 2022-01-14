Why You Should Update Your Rochester Home For Sale

Selling a home can often be a daunting process, but one thing is certain: you need to make upgrades for your home to be competitive on the market. Rochester has plenty of minority-owned home improvement and construction companies to choose from. Below are some of the best ideas on how to improve your home for sale.

What Is Your Budget?

Before you choose the best projects for a home upgrade, you should address your maximum budget. This will ensure that you don’t lose money on the project and have enough for your new home after selling. If you are one of the 250,000 families who will enter foreclosure, you should not be spending much if any on a home improvement project. Creating a budget and sticking to it will help you hire contractors and choose materials that are fit for your plan.

What Should You Do With the Exterior?

Home improvement sales were quite high in the United States at $394 billion in 2018 alone. This means you are not alone in your quest for home updates. Before you work on details inside the home, updating your exterior will be a big draw for potential buyers.

An easy step can you take is repainting your home. This can fix any outdated color choices or damaged paint. You should have your home power washed before painting to maximize the fresh look of new paint. You might also want to replace gutters if yours are in poor repair. If this is too expensive, you can look into powder coating, which accounts for 15% of the whole industrial finishing market. This process can make your gutters look brand new and protect them from snowy Rochester winters.

Add outdoor lighting and greenery. Lighting a footpath or your front porch will make your home more inviting at night time. Landscaping additions are a great draw, especially in a city environment. It shows potential buyers that you care about the appearance of your home, and implies that the inside will be cared for as well. As a finishing touch, clean everything again or have it cleaned if that is in your budget.

What Can You Fix Inside?

Paint goes a long way inside just as it does outside. Start by choosing a cool or warm tone for your home when repainting. Updating the walls, ceilings, bookshelves, and crown molding will make your home appear newer than it is. Try to repurpose any old items in your home. This could be an old dresser that you turn into a foyer table. This will avoid unnecessary costs.

Though kitchen remodeling might not be in your budget, there are some small things you can do. Updating the hardware on cabinets will make your kitchen appear new and boost your home’s resale value. Make sure that the grout between tiles is cleaned and that there are no broken tiles on your floor or backsplash. If you can’t make these fixes yourself, there are many Rochester contractors available for hire.

Is it a Seller’s Market?

Rochester goes through influxes in regards to the housing market. As a city, it was hit hard by the pandemic. In the Fall of 2021, the housing market was in favor of sellers, thanks to data from Democrat and Chronicle. Keep yourself apprised of what is going on with real estate before you decide to sell.

When you are deciding to make home updates for sale or the future, hiring local contractors and construction workers can help you make headway. Once you make a plan and set a budget you can focus on finding help. Read more from rochesterlavoz.com to find out how to support your community today.