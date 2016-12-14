Witness Alleges Police Intimidation in Civil Rights Lawsuit

By Staff

Pedro Luis DeJesus, the Remington St. resident who initially reported to police that he saw officers approach and beat Rochester teen Ricky Bryant in August, said police are harassing him now that Bryant has filed a lawsuit against the Rochester Police Department.

“I’m scared for my safety,” DeJesus stated.

According to DeJesus, officers have been driving past his house making threatening motions with their hands, and recently attempted to coerce him into giving a new statement regarding the incident.

