Women’s Rights National Historical Park Newsletter

Join Women’s Rights National Historical Park and the Waterways and Industries Museum for a musical performance by the The Canal Street String Band. This event will take place on Friday September 22nd from 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

The Canal Street String Band performs good-time music on banjo, fiddle, twin mandolins, dobro, string bass, guitar and more, with stellar three-part harmonies. Cowboy songs…sea shanties…western swing…fiddle tunes…old-time mountain music…and originals too! Perfect for multi-generational audiences. The musicianship is outstanding, the songs are infectious, and the humor makes everyone feel right at home.