Women’s Rights National Historical Park Newsletter

Women’s Rights National Historical Park
Transgender Youth Documentary with a Discussion Panel September 23rd
Women’s Rights National Historical Park is honored to partner with the We Exist Coalition of the Finger Lakes to present the PBS Frontline documentary “Growing Up Trans.” Afterwards, there will be a discussion panel of several people who transitioned as youths and the parents of transgender children.
“Growing Up Trans” on September 23 from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm in the Wesleyan Chapel. This event will feature several members of the Transgender Community who will be sharing their stories.
Shauna Marie O’Toole, Outreach Coordinator with LGBTQ services states, “Coming out as Transgender or Gender Expansive is a tough gig. Everything about you changes!”
SFWIM The Canal Street String Band: the Erie Canal Show
Join Women’s Rights National Historical Park and the Waterways and Industries Museum for a musical performance by the The Canal Street String Band. This event will take place on Friday September 22nd from 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm.
The Canal Street String Band performs good-time music on banjo, fiddle, twin mandolins, dobro, string bass, guitar and more, with stellar three-part harmonies. Cowboy songs…sea shanties…western swing…fiddle tunes…old-time mountain music…and originals too! Perfect for multi-generational audiences. The musicianship is outstanding, the songs are infectious, and the humor makes everyone feel right at home.
Artwork by Andrea Arroyo on Display at the Elizabeth Cady Stanton House
“Center of the Rebellion” exhibition by artist Andrea Arroyo will be on view in the Elizabeth Cady Stanton House Friday – Sunday 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm. The display will remain until October 31st.
Arroyo’s display features indoor and outdoor works specifically created for the Elizabeth Cady Stanton House, an historic meeting place for the founders of the Women’s Rights Movement. Inspired by the life of Elizabeth Cady Stanton and the history and surroundings of the house, Arroyo created original works to be integrated with the architectural features, historical objects and furniture in the collection.
Andrea Arroyo is an award-winning artist with an extensive trajectory; her work is in the collections of The Library of Congress, the Smithsonian Institution, the National Museum of Mexican Art and the New York Public Library, among others.
Artwork by Felipe Galindo Feggo on Display in the Visitor Center
“George Washington Returns to Gotham” exhibition by artist Felipe Galindo Feggo will be on view in the park’s Visitor Center daily from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm.
Feggo displays humorous works on paper featuring an imaginary visit from America’s First President to present-day New York. Influenced by historical imagery from the 18th century, the artist creatively interweaves the past and the present in a series of whimsical images, creating a unique world in which George Washington interacts with locals, explores the different neighborhoods, learns about modern customs and ultimately enjoys the vibrant mixture of cultures in the contemporary metropolis.
He creates humorous art in a variety of media, including cartoons, illustrations, animations, fine art and public art. Born in Cuernavaca, Mexico, he resides in New York City. Studied Visual Arts at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. His humorous drawings have appeared in publications like The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Reader’s Digest, Mad, Nickelodeon, Highlights, etc. and numerous European publications.
GIRL SCOUT INVASION
We are proud to announce the first-ever joint event between GSNYPENN Pathways and The Women¹s Rights National Historical Park.
2017 Girl Scout Convention on Women’s Rights in Seneca Falls. On October 13th and 14th Women’s Rights National Historical Park will be visited by hundreds of Girl Scouts from across New York State, Connecticut, and New Jersey.
New Rangers!
Now Open 7 days a Week
This summer Women’s Rights National Historical Park was able to hire three new permanent rangers and four seasonal rangers.
This replenishment of our staff has allowed us to be open 7 days a week at the Visitor Center and have the Historic homes partially open on the weekends.
Please Visit our Website! for more information about schedules and tour times.
