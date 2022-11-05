You consent that OLG, and its third-party service providers, can collect personal information/Player information

4.2 Player Account Information

Information that is submitted by an Intending Player who is registering an account with must be true, accurate and complete at the time it is provided to OLG and such information must remain true, accurate and complete following the registration of a Player Account. If any of such registration information changes following the registration of a Player Account, it is the Player’s sole responsibility to ensure that the Player remains entitled to have a Player Account pursuant to the terms of this Agreement and, if necessary, to update the Player’s information in the Player Account by going to the “My Account” or “Account Information” page.

OLG may, from time to time, disclose a Player’s registration information to third-party service providers for the purposes of confirming that the Player’s registration information remains true and accurate. In addition, OLG may, at any time in its sole discretion, request additional information and documentation from a Player for this purpose.

You consent that this information can be used, stored, retained, and disclosed outside of the province of Ontario and Canada. This consent enables the following services to be provided: (i) verification of identity; (ii) payment processing; (iii) location verification; (iv) analytics (e.g., web site usage); (v) customer relationship management and player support; (vi) email services; and (vii) technical support of .

The failure of a Player to update their Player Account information in a timely manner will constitute a material breach of this Agreement by the Player. Following the registration of a Player Account, if OLG discovers that any of the registration information associated with a Player Account which is then on file in the iGaming System is not true or is no longer accurate or complete (including, for example, because a Player's circumstances have changed and the Player did not update their information that is associated with the Player Account), OLG may take all steps in relation to the Player or the Player Account that OLG determines, in its sole discretion, to be appropriate. For example, these steps may include Suspending, or Deactivating the Player Account, investigating any security issues and, in the case of suspected or actual identity theft or fraud, disclosing all relevant information to the appropriate law enforcement authorities and other third parties that OLG determines to be appropriate (for example, the AGCO, OLG's payment processors, and credit card issuers and brands).

4.3 Required Documentation

OLG may require a Player to provide additional information and documentation if OLG, in its sole discretion, determines that the additional information or documentation is needed to comply with applicable laws or regulatory requirements, or if OLG considers the collection of such information or documentation to be necessary or advisable in order to prevent fraud or other illegal activity (whether suspected or actual) or to otherwise address a suspected or actual breach of the terms and conditions of this Agreement, or to confirm a Player’s identity or entitlement to receive or withdraw Unutilized Funds. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, a Player will be required to provide to OLG such information and documentation as OLG may determine that it requires in order to comply with its FINTRAC reporting obligations. All such information that is provided to OLG will be stored in the iGaming System on servers located in the Province of Ontario. By providing such additional information or documentation to OLG, the Player will be deemed to represent and warrant to OLG that such information is true and accurate or that such documentation is a true, accurate and complete copy of the original.