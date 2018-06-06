Young Latina Woman Running In New York Congressional Race Against Joe Crowley

Twenty-eight-year-old Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez is running for Congress in New York’s 14th District. She is a progressive, young Latina woman who has decided to take on longtime Democratic Representative Joe Crowley. Crowley has been in Congress for almost two decades.

Ocasio-Cortez has never held an elected office before, but she plans to take on someone known as “one of the most powerful” Democrats in Congress. This young Latina is from the Bronx and has an incredibly progressive platform.

She plans to campaign for ideas like Medicare for all, which, as of 2016, has approved payments for 3.04 million orthotic procedures, accounting for more than $1 billion in Medicare spending. She also has other progressive proposals like abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and having a federal job guarantee.

She is running for a district in New York that is known to be one of the most diverse areas in the country, and she feels that the district has not been properly represented thus far by Crowley.

“Our district is overwhelmingly people of color, it’s working class, it’s very immigrant ― and it hasn’t had the representation we’ve needed,” Ocasio told HuffPost by phone Thursday.

She also stated that Crowley, who is 56 years old, being white and from a middle-class Irish family, is “more middle-of-the-road” and “financed by corporations.”

“I just don’t think it’s good enough,” she added. “After 20 years of the same leadership, it’s time for a new day.”

As passionate as she is, the odds seem to be stacked against Ocasio-Cortez. So far, she has been able to fundraise about $250,000, which seems like an awesome feat. That is until you realize that Crowley has about $1.5 million raised in his name.

The young candidate still seems to be in high hopes, though. She has stated that even if she doesn’t win the primary on June 26, the fact that she ran will be worth it “1,000%.”

“Regardless of what happens on June 26, we activated, trained, and mobilized hundreds in a district that hadn’t been mobilized before. That is permanent,” Ocasio said. “I see people like me, who thought someone like me couldn’t be in politics, now are saying, ‘Oh, wait, I don’t need to take money from corporations to run. Maybe I’ll run too.'”

