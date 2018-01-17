YWCA President and CEO Jean Carroll Steps Down

By Staff –

YWCA President and CEO Jean Carroll has anounced she will be stepping down from the position, effective April 30.

Carroll has cited her family’s health, and the need to create more work-life balance as the reasons for her decision.

“Over the past year, I needed to dedicate an increasing amount of time to my family’s health and keeping some level of a work/life balance has been a tremendous juggling act,” she stated. “It is in the best interest of the YWCA to have a new leader take on the opportunities and challenges of this position. It is time for me to step down and explore other avenues for the expression of my talents.”

According to Carroll, the YWCA will begin the vetting process to find her replacement, and she will continue to support the organization throughout the transition process.

“I look forward to supporting the organization throughout the transition into its’ 135th year of service to our community,” she said. “Many thanks to the YWCA staff, donors, volunteers and members of the community for your support.”

Carroll had been president of the organization since 1995. View her full statement below.

I will be leaving my position as President and CEO of the YWCA of Rochester & Monroe County, effective April 30, 2017. I have been so fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve this incredible organization with a mission that speaks to my deepest values. I can

still remember attending my first YWCA board meeting in 1985 and feeling so energized and excited about the organization, its mission and its people!

Over the past year, I needed to dedicate an increasing amount of time to my family’s health and keeping some level of a work/life balance has been a tremendous juggling act. It is in the best interest of the YWCA to have a new leader take on the opportunities and challenges of this position. It is time for me to step down and explore other avenues for the expression of my talents.

Our YWCA staff leadership team has a great complement of talent, skills and experience that will allow for a smooth transition and continue to implement services for some of the most vulnerable women and children in our community as well continuing our efforts in community wide racial equity education and advocacy.

I am exceptionally proud to have been part of an organization that has been a model of women’s leadership since its beginnings in 1883 and continues to focus on the needs of all women in our community. It has been both a pleasure and an honor to work with so many accomplished leaders who are committed to our mission of eliminating racism and empowering women. The YWCA Board of Directors will begin a vetting process for the next leader immediately and I look forward to supporting the organization throughout the transition into its’ 135th year of service to our community.

Many thanks to the YWCA staff, donors, volunteers and members of the community for your support.

